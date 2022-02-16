Pelican Brewing Company Introduces its 2022 Lone Pelican Series Featuring Four Collaboration Beers

PACIFIC CITY, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company’s 2022 Lone Pelican series focuses on Pelican’s roots at the coast and their commitment to creating a positive impact in their coastal communities with four coastal collaboration beers that 100% of proceeds go directly to equity-focused charities. The Coastal Collaboration series features collaborations with fellow Oregon Coast breweries Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Ore., Beachcrest Brewing Company in Lincoln City, Ore., Homegrown Public House Brewery in Florence, Ore., and Arch Rock Brewing Company in Gold Beach, Ore.

“This year, we chose to focus our Lone Pelican Series on addressing important issues in our coastal communities,” says Pelican Brewing R&D Brewer Coren Tradd. “We live and work in these amazing coastal towns, but there are issues that affect many in our communities, such as food insecurity. We wanted to create a beer that can help address these issues by given directly back to organizations that are positively impacting these issues.”

The first Coastal Collaboration beer is a seasonally appropriate alder-smoked stout brewed with Astoria powerhouse Fort George Brewery. Coren Tradd, Pelican R&D Brewer, and Dave Coyne, Fort George R&D Brewer, crafted this sweet and smoky full-flavored stout to complement chilly coastal nights on the docks or the patio. They took inspiration from Oregon’s treelined coast and used alder smoked malt from Skagit Valley Malting to create a balanced beer with dark chocolate and roasted coffee notes.

ABV: 7%| IBU: 30 | PLATO: 17º

“The brewing community is communal, and there are no secrets,” says Dave Coyne of Fort George Brewery. “It’s what makes collaborations so interesting and fun, both people are gaining new knowledge from the process, and we get to push the boundaries of what is possible. Both Pelican and Fort George share the same rugged coastline, and we care deeply about our home, so we wanted to take this opportunity to give back to Clatsop Community Action. They are a local non-profit agency specializing in helping people meet housing, food, and other basic living needs here in Clatsop County, Oregon.”

This first of four Coastal Collaborations is now available in 500 mL bottles at your local bottle shop, on draft at Pelican brewpubs, and through Pelican’s 2022 beer subscription service called the Beer Box. The Beer Box builds off last year’s successful Bird-Day Box service and will deliver innovative beers quarterly directly to residents of Oregon.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 26 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards, including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach, where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/collab/volume-i/