Pelican Brewing Company Debuts Bird-Day Volume II Created with Ben Love of Gigantic Brewing

Pelican introduces its second collaboration beer in their four-part Bird-Day alumni series with a summer-ready tangerine golden ale aged in mezcal barrels.

Pacific City, Oregon (May 18th, 2021)— Pelican Brewing Company’s yearlong 25th birthday celebration continues with the release of Bird-Day Volume II, a tangerine golden ale aged in mezcal barrels. This cocktail-inspired beer presents aromas of bright tangerine and pithiness in the finish, paired with a hit of smokiness, agave, and vanilla-like toasted oak to create a uniquely balanced experience. Pelican partnered with alumni Ben Love of Gigantic Brewing Company to create this cocktail-inspired ale ideal for summer sipping on the patio at Cape Kiwanda or your backyard.

Collaborating on Bird-Day Volume II with brewmaster Darron Welch was a homecoming for Ben, “It’s been an honor to be asked to join Darron and the team on Pelican’s birthday collaboration,” says Ben. “Pelican was my first real brewing job seventeen years ago. Here Darron taught me the right way to create beer, never to skip a step and to pay attention to every little detail in the process.”

“When Ben and I brewed together seventeen years ago, it was just Ben and I doing everything from brewing to marketing to sales to customer service,” says Darron on his and Ben’s initial relationship. “Ben’s strengths as a brewer are his keen understanding of the brewing process, great palate, and his gregarious enthusiasm for the beer industry that is infectious to his colleagues and customers alike.”

The inspiration for this uniquely balanced beer came from Ben’s love of mezcal sours that became his go-to sipper during the pandemic. From this, Ben and Darron took a twist on this cocktail and added in ripe tangerines and aged the ale in three different kinds of mezcal barrels for three months to develop a complex and flavorful beer.

ABV: 7%| IBU: 25 | PLATO: 15º

Bird-Day Volume II is now available in 500 mL bottles at your local bottle shop, on draft at Pelican brewpubs, and through Pelican’s beer subscription service called the Bird-Day Box.

In addition to Bird-Day Volume II, this quarter’s Bird-Day Box features another unique collaboration with Portland-based company North Drinkware. Inspired by the mountains, North Drinkware handcrafts pint glasses from USGS data to create accurate representations of the most iconic mountains. Pelican and North Drinkware partnered to develop the Pacific City Pint Glass featuring Haystack Rock inside your pint glass. Be the first to receive this one-of-a-kind pint glass and Bird-Day Volume II beer with the purchase of this quarter’s Bird-Day Box.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now, 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards, including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach, where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/bird-day/bird-day-volume-ii/