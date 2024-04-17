Pelican Brewing Announces Pelican Beach Beer

PACIFIC CITY, Ore.— Embrace the chill with Pelican Brewing Company’s newest release, Pelican Beach Beer. With a laid-back style and a distinctly unfussy attitude, Beach Beer delivers relaxed beach vibes from the Oregon Coast to wherever you are. But don’t let the laid-back mood fool you, this Pelican Beach Beer is flavorful and refreshing, even though it’s not fussy or fancy.

“We wanted to create a tasty and flavorful beer that is true to our roots and celebrates our home here on the Oregon Coast,” states Pelican Brewing’s Brewmaster of 28 years, Darron Welch. “And after years of stepping out onto the sand from the back patio of our original location in Pacific City, it was clear that Beach Beer is the right beer to carry that feeling to wherever you happen to be.”

The new packaging of Pelican Beach Beer steps away from Pelican Brewing Company’s traditional designs which feature their trademark pelican mascot. Instead, Pelican Beach Beer displays a new retro Beach Beer wordmark that plays to a sense of simplicity and a cresting wave badge that nods to everyday beach nostalgia. The color scheme reflects the ocean, sand, and sky. “Survival of the Chillest,” the tagline proudly displayed on the front of the can, calls all to step away from daily stress and to embrace the relaxation and good times ahead.

Available in 16-ounce cans, Pelican Beach Beer enters the market of value craft in a price-friendly six pack. Pelican Beach Beer can be found at any of Pelican Brewing’s four coastal locations and on store shelves wherever Pelican Brewing Company is sold.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Born at the beach in 1996, Pelican Brewing Company is Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub and one of the state’s most decorated craft breweries with over 450 awards. Pelican Brewing prides itself on being playful, but not frivolous – brewing each beer with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican Brewing operates three coastal brewpubs in Pacific City, Cannon Beach and Siletz Bay, as well as a production facility and taproom in Tillamook, Oregon. Pelican Brewing beers can be found at any of their locations, as well as in stores across Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

https://www.pelicanbeachbeer.com/