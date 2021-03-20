Peculier Ales Joins Culture Beverage

Westminster, Colorado — Culture Beverage, Colorado’s premier distributor of artisan beers, ciders, and meads from around the world, is excited to announce that Peculier Ales, of Windsor, Colorado, will join the Culture family starting this week!

“We are really excited to welcome Peculier Ales to the Culture family,’ says Culture General Manager Xandy Bustamante, “Nick and his team are making some phenomenal beers, and will fit right in here.”

Peculier Ales was started by four friends, Nick Armitage, Adam Williams, John Bills, and Erik Olson, and has been open just over a year. They have quickly gained recognition for their excellent range of beers and their attention to detail. Known for their Hazy IPAs like ‘Drink your Drink’, fruited sours like their A La Mode series, and pastry stouts like their Long Snacks series; they also brew innovative beers such as ‘By Odin’s Beard’, a Kveik “lager” exploration, and their world class English Mild, ‘Pub Crawler.’

“Pub Crawler might be the best mild I have ever had,’ says Bustamante, ‘You know you’ve found a good brewer when they are crafting world-class low ABV classics, with nowhere to hide. We can’t wait to get their beers in more hands across Colorado.”

Peculier is the most recent addition to Culture’s growing family of brewers, alongside Denver’s Black Project, California’s Urban Roots, and New York’s Thin Man, all joining Culture in the past six months.

“We are excited to team up with Culture and be sold alongside classics like Drie Fonteinen and De La Senne,’ Says Peculier Ales Owner/Head Brewer Nick Armitage, ‘We couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to get our beers into the hands of more Coloradans.”

While supplies are limited, look for Peculier’s beers to start popping up at local bottleshops and beer bars across Colorado starting this month.For more information, pictures or interviews email us at xandy@culturebev.com or follow us on social media @culturebeverage

For more information: http://www.culturebev.com