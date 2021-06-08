Pearl Jam and KettleHouse Release Collaboration Beer

MISSOULA, Montana – KettleHouse Brewing Co. is teaming up with legendary Seattle-based rock band, Pearl Jam, to launch MPS Pool Ale, a limited-edition Pale Ale brewed with Lemondrop Hops (5% ABV). The collaboration is a tribute to the 2018 Pearl Jam Missoula concert at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which will stream for the first time in June 2021. A portion of the proceeds from MPS Pool Ale sales will be donated to Montana Pool Service (MPS), a non-profit founded by Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, born and raised in Montana. MPS organizes and funds world class skateparks in rural and isolated communities for young people.

“Super excited to collab with KettleHouse on the Montana Pool Ale for the Pearl Jam streaming event,” said Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, “KettleHouse has always been about music and community here in Missoula. All contributions go to the new skatepark being built in Superior, MT this Fall. Grab a 4-pack now!”

The MPS Pool Ale will first be released at the two KettleHouse taprooms based in Bonner and Missoula on Tuesday, June 8th. In the weeks following, it will be available throughout Montana, eastern Washington, and northern Idaho on draft and in 16oz 4-packs.

“We’re honored to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Pearl Jam,” said Zach Nelson, KettleHouse Head Brewer, “The MPS Pool Ale is light, easy-drinking, and packed with citric notes of tangerine and lemon zest. It was made for enjoying with live music, and when drinkers stream the 2018 Pearl Jam Missoula show, we want them to feel like they are right there, beer in hand.”

The 2018 Pearl Jam Missoula show is available for online streaming from June 18th-21st on Nugsnet. An in-person streaming event featuring the MPS Pool Ale cans, Stream In The Park, will take place at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula on June 18th. For tickets to the event and more info on the streaming, visit Pearl Jam’s website.

About KettleHouse Brewing Co.

In Search of Cooler Times® 

Makers of Montana’s iconic Cold Smoke® Scotch Ale, KettleHouse Brewing Co. was founded in Missoula, Montana. The second location in Bonner is nestled on the banks of the Blackfoot River and is home to the KettleHouse Amphitheater, Montana’s premier music venue. KettleHouse is on a mission to match the quality of their beers to the quality of the Montana outdoor experience. Independently owned and innovating since 1995.

About Pearl Jam

2020 officially marked 30 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful — with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Their latest album Gigaton is out now. 

For More Information:
https://pearljam.com/news/missoula-streaming-announcement

