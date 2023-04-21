Peak Organic Brewing and L.L. Bean Partner Up to Celebrate Earth Day!

PORTLAND, Maine— Peak Organic Brewing Co. is partnering with L.L.Bean to raise awareness of Earth Day by showcasing Peak’s use of organic and local ingredients as well as L.L.Bean’s venture to support and protect the outdoors. Find one of our “Green Tickets” inside a case of Peak and you can use it to redeem some awesome L.L.Bean gear!

Sustainability has been our mission since day one. Every single can, keg and bottle of Peak we brew uses certified organic and local ingredients.

We work with organic farmers that grow some of the most fantastic hops, barley, and wheat on the planet. Sourcing directly from farms, we’re able to help drive an amazing resurgence in sustainable agriculture. These farming practices put quality and flavor first and foremost.

In 2009, Peak helped local farmers cultivate commercial hops, the first such harvest since 1880! We take great pride in the fact that these hops were organic. We’re excited to say that there are now dozens of organic hop farms in the U.S.

Each batch of Peak supports 7 acres of organic farmland. Because our growers do not use chemical pesticides or fertilizers, Peak helps keep TONS of toxic pesticides and chemicals off the soil each year! As Peak continues to grow, the footprint of sustainable farming, and ultimately fresher and more flavorful ingredients continues to grow as well. So, thank you! We literally could not do this without you.

