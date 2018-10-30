Payette Brewing to Donate Portion of Forward IPA Sales to Agency for New Americans

BOISE, Idaho – Payette Brewing Company is proud to announce the selected non-profit for the 2018 Payette Forward IPA, Agency for New Americans, a program of Jannus, Inc. Payette Brewing is actively involved in helping the community and loves to support those who do the same! Payette Forward IPA is Payette’s annual philanthropic effort and largest monetary contribution to the community. Payette Forward IPA is brewed in October and released on tap across Idaho in November. A large portion of proceeds from sales of this IPA are donated by Payette and their partners at Craig Stein Beverage to a selected Idaho non-profit.

In 2011, Payette Brewing created the Payette Forward Program which currently includes their Kegs 4 Kause and Payette Forward IPA. Payette Forward IPA has featured seven different organizations over the years, equaling to around 330 barrels of beer and around $48,000 in donations.

Idaho non-profits have the opportunity to apply once a year through an application on Payette’s website, which gets mailed or delivered to the brewery. This year, they received a total 38 applications from a variety of non-profits across the state. After much consideration among the Payette team, Agency for New Americans was the 2018 selected non-profit to support their dedication to help refugees achieve self-sufficiency in their new lives by providing the skills, education, and support necessary during their resettlement period.

Program Director, Slobodanka Hodzic, states, “Agency for New Americans is honored to receive recognition and support from such an amazing company locally, and this award will enable us to continue ‘Honoring the Journey’ of our refugee clients through their integration and giving back to the community.”

The recipe for this year’s Payette Forward IPA is slightly different from previous years and is absolutely amazing. Brewed with four different hop varieties and topped off with Idaho 7 hop hash from Mill 95, it is a juicy India Pale Ale bursting with pineapple and grapefruit aroma. Straw in color, incredibly refreshing and full of fun tropical flavors. Payette Forward IPA is 6% ABV and will be available at Payette Brewing Company for the release party on November 9th, 2018 at 5:00 pm. The community is encouraged to come to the brewery to give this new beer a try and learn more about Agency for New Americans!

About Payette Brewing Company

Founded in Boise, Idaho by Michael Francis in 2011, Payette Brewing Company recently expanded to a larger facility right off the Boise Greenbelt, with easy access to downtown. The brewery currently runs a 60-barrel brewing system and offers 10 year-round beers, seasonal releases, various beers in their Ales of No Return series and barrel-aged offerings. Payette Brewing has been voted the “Best Brewery” in Boise for five years running. www.PayetteBrewing.com.