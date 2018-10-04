Payette Brewing Switches Wholesalers in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Citing a new market strategy, Boise-based Payette Brewing Company has announced it will not be moving forward with Idaho distributor Hayden Beverage Company, also based out of Boise. Instead they will be strategically partnering with two distributorships, specifically Craig Stein Beverage (CSB) in Southern Idaho, and The Odom Corporation in Northern Idaho. The transition occurred the week of Oct. 1st with beer hitting the market the same week.

“We are excited to be working with these two distributors,” said Payette Brewing Owner Mike Francis. “We have had a great partnership with Hayden Beverage; without them we wouldn’t have been able to grow to where we are today and we are so grateful for that. As Payette looks to go deeper in our current markets and expand into new markets, we are excited to transition to CSB and Odom and look forward to everything we will accomplish together.”

And for their part, the new distributors are ready to partner with Payette to expand their reach in local regions.

“Payette makes great beer, it’s as simple as that,” said Scott Norell, Senior Vice President of CSB. “We are excited we can work together in Southern Idaho to maximize Payette beer sales and help spread the word on this fantastic brewery and brand.”

About Payette Brewing Company

Founded in Boise, Idaho by Michael Francis in 2011, Payette Brewing Company recently expanded to a larger facility right off the Boise Greenbelt, with easy access to downtown. The brewery currently runs a 60-barrel brewing system and offers 10 year-round beers, seasonal releases, various beers in their Ales of No Return series and barrel-aged offerings. Payette Brewing has been voted the “Best Brewery” in Boise for five years running. www.PayetteBrewing.com.