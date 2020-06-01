Payette Brewing Reopens Tap Room and Beer Garden

BOISE, Idaho – After being closed to the public for over two months due to the cease on-site consumption of the Tap Room during COVID-19, Payette is thrilled to welcome back their loyal supporters to their brewery on Saturday, May 30th, at 11 a.m. With the health and safety of their employees and customers being their number one priority, the spacious 4,600 square feet will allow guests to still practice social distancing while enjoying their cold craft, quality beer.

“We are so pumped to welcome back our guests to Payette Brewing, and once again unite over a beer,” said Michael Francis, owner of Payette Brewing. “We have taken every detailed step to make our customers feel at ease and safe while enjoying a cold beer in our expansive Tap Room, and get a sneak peek at our new, completely renovated and updated beer garden!”

During the COVID closure, Payette took advantage of the less traffic time to make significant updates to their 11,000 square foot beer garden. Although it will not be finished by opening, guests will be able to view and see renderings of the grounds. The updated beer garden includes a 10-foot fire pit, a bocce ball court, dedicated food truck parking, sun sails, stage area, and 2,610 square feet of beautiful artificial grass.

Also, during the closure, Payette’s staff participated in Crush the Curve Idaho, and have been tested for antibodies. Those employees who will be on-site during the opening, have followed the protocol set by that program.

Strictly following the state protocols for bars and breweries, Payette will be closely monitoring the Tap Room and taking proactive steps to keep their staff and guests healthy. Payette has increased sanitation and disinfection efforts at the property to support these efforts. A continuous cleaning regimen with medical-grade disinfectant throughout the day has been established. Other efforts include:

Limit occupancy to 30-50% with a hostess to manage the number of patrons who are in the Tap Room at once, to maintain physical distancing requirements

Spacing tables appropriately to keep patrons six feet apart while seated and while moving in and out of chairs

Keep a six-foot distance when waiting in line for entrance to the establishment

Dedicate staff members to disinfection of high contact surfaces throughout the establishment and disinfection of tables between parties

Make sure growlers and refillable or reusable containers are cleaned prior to refilling

Require all employees in contact with patrons to wear cloth face coverings and gloves during their shift and change gloves after touching patron items

Screen employees for fever and symptoms before every shift

During the closure, Payette Brewing launched an online “Buy Your Pal a Pint” program, which generated over 900 virtual beer gifts. Guests who participated in the program or received a beer will be the firsts welcomed through the doors to redeem their pint.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and your trust in Payette Brewing during this time,” said Francis. “

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, Payette will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep patrons and staff informed as the situation evolves. Up-to-date information will be available on their website.

About Payette Brewing Company

Founded in Boise, Idaho by Michael Francis in 2010, Payette Brewing Company, is proud to have been named “Best Brewery” in Boise for six consecutive years by Boise Weekly readers. Payette expanded and opened their 60-barrel production facility along the Boise River in Downtown Boise in June of 2016. Payette gives back to the community on a weekly basis through the “Kegs 4 Kause” program. Beer fans are encouraged to follow Payette’s social media for the latest updates or visit www.PayetteBrewing.com.