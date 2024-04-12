Patagonia Provisions x Roadhouse Brewing – New Lager

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.— Roadhouse Brewing Co., a Jackson Hole-based Best for the World B Corporation, is introducing Kernza Lager in partnership withPatagonia Provisions, the food and beverage division of outdoor apparel company Patagonia. Kernza Lager is brewed with all-organic ingredients including organic barley from Great Western, organic New Zealand hops, and certified organic Kernza. The beer is a crisp and refreshing light-bodied lager for easy drinking. Notes of biscuit and bread with light caramel hints are complemented by light orange and citrus zest, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures and celebrating the beauty of nature.

Last summer, Patagonia Provisions launched itspilot brewery partnership program with 11

independent craft breweries across the U.S., including Allagash Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, and Rhinegeist Brewery, each brewing regional-specific lager-style beers made with Regenerative Organic Certified Kernza and organic ingredients. To date, partner breweries have sourced more than 40,000 pounds of certified organic ingredients, including more than 6,000 pounds of Regenerative Organic Certified Kernza.

Roadhouse Brewing Co., along with 9 additional breweries, joins Patagonia Provisions in its movement to fight the climate crisis. Each brewery partner’s beer is unique, Patagonia Provisions co-branded, and will be available on draft and by the can at Roadhouse Brewing Co. and locally in Jackson, WY.

Kernza, a deeply-rooted regenerative perennial grain, has the potential to transform the brewing industry. Kernza stabilizes soil, requires minimal tilling, increases soil organic matter, and improves soil structure and water-holding capacity. Patagonia Provisions is confident that ongoing research will also confirm that Kernza draws down and stores more carbon in the soil than annual grains. When used in beer, it adds a deliciously rich but subtle nutty flavor.

“15% of this beer needs to be Kernza®, but we decided to go for 20%!” says Max Shafer, Roadhouse Brewmaster. “We used organic barley from Great Western to produce a full body, slightly hoppy lager, combined with organic New Zealand hops – Moteuka and Nelson – to give this beer a little more pop.”

“At Roadhouse, we’ve always believed in the power of great beer to bring people together while making a positive impact on the planet,” notes Roadhouse and Pure Madness co-founder Gavin Fine. “Teaming up with Patagonia Provisions allows us to further that mission by showcasing the potential of regenerative agriculture and highlighting the urgent need for sustainable practices in the brewing industry.”

The full list of brewery partners can be foundhere, including Roadhouse Brewing Co.and the below. All of these beers will be available on draft at their respective breweries & taprooms by the end of April.

Anderson Valley Brewing Company (Boonville, CA)

Atlas Brew Works (Washington, D.C.)

Fieldwork Brewing Co. (San Francisco Bay Area, CA)

Half Acre Beer Co. (Chicago, IL)

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Richmond & Charlottesville, VA)

Lawson’s Finest Liquids (Waitsfield, VT)

Map Brewing Company (Bozeman, MT)

Pure Project (San Diego, CA)

TALEA Beer Co. (New York, NY)

Tröegs Independent Brewing (Hershey, PA)

About Patagonia Provisions

Patagonia Provisions is the food and beverage business of Patagonia, bringing delicious and nutritious Patagonia-branded products to customers across the United States that help fight the climate crisis. Patagonia Provisions is committed to supporting farming and fishing practices that restore and regenerate the environment rather than extract or deplete it. A certified B-Corporation, Patagonia is in business to save our home planet.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awardedBest for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for sustainable business practices. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana, California, Georgia and Texas. Roadhouse ships nationally to most states via CraftShack, and offers same day delivery in New York City and next day shipping in New York state via TapRm.com.

