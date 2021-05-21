Party Water Hard Seltzer Now Available in Greater NYC Area

NEW YORK, NY – Party Water, a hard seltzer from the team at Five Boroughs Brewing Co. (based in Sunset Park, Brooklyn), is now shipping directly to consumers in New York State and is available at stores across the Greater New York City area.

Originally intended to launch in 2020 (delayed as a result of the pandemic), Party Water arrives fashionably late to the party with four refreshing flavors: Watermelon Lime, Grapefruit Orange, Raspberry Lemonade, and Strawberry Mojito. Each 12oz can is 5.0% ABV, naturally-flavored, gluten-free, and has 100 calories and 0g of sugar. The team has plans to release additional flavors throughout the year.

Party Water is the perfect plus one for any occasion and is poised to get the party started. The team is excited to help fans have a safe, memorable, and fun summer through several activations and initiatives:

Party Water Hotline

Consider Party Water your “Partying Responsibly Concierge” and #PartyResponsibly all summer long! Running May through August, a dedicated hotline will give subscribers access to expert tips from local hospitality leaders and lifestyle influencers such as Nikki Cohen (Event Producer and Founder of This Place Studio), Yong Shin (of Insa Korean BBQ & Karaoke), and Orion Russell (Executive Chef of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.), among others. Each Happy Hour will be themed to give subscribers tips on event hosting – whether it’s texting in to get a song to match your mood at that moment or getting real-time recipe and meal planning advice from a local chef. To sign up via SMS, text “Hey!” to the Party Water Hotline at 917-724-8956 (*standard messaging rates may apply).

Party Water’s Soundtrack to Summer

A party without great music is just a meeting. That’s why Party Water, in collaboration with DJ and musician James Richardson of MGMT, curated fun and eclectic playlists for every occasion. Join the party via Spotify: Beach BB, Backyard BBQ, Dinner Party, and Happiest Hour.

Party with Party Water

Once the CDC releases updated guidelines, the team at Five Boroughs Brewing Co. plans to host a celebration for Party Water at their Sunset Park taproom. In the meantime, keep an eye out for pop-up Party Water events happening everywhere from Brooklyn to the Hamptons. Stay in the loop by following @drinkpartywater.

Party Water is now available at the Five Boroughs Brewing Co. taproom in Sunset Park, as well as at grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and bodegas across the Greater New York City area. It can also be shipped to any address in New York State. The team plans to expand distribution of Party Water to other markets in the near future.

