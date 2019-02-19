Park Pizza & Brewing Company Now Serving 10 House-Brewed Beers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Park Pizza & Brewing Company the restaurant and brewery by Tavistock Restaurant Collection in Lake Nona Town Center, is now serving ten exclusive draught beers by in-house Head Brewer Marco Reyna.

Park Pizza & Brewing Company opened in Nov. 2018 to wide acclaim, serving wood-fired pizza with chef-crafted toppings in an open, laid-back space with communal tables and an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere. Just before the restaurant’s debut, management hired head brewer Marco Reyna to craft a list of exclusive beers to be served alongside their classic counterpart: pizza.

Reyna’s previous experience includes some of the most respected breweries in the country. He has previously worked at Goose Island Beer Co., Revolution Brewing in Chicago and in beer-centric Asheville at Wicked Weed Brewing Co., where he served as head pub brewer. Statewide, Reyna was head brewer at Miami’s Concrete Beach Brewery and most recently, brewer at Zydeco Brew Werks in Ybor City.

Reyna’s passion for creating unique, exciting beers translates to Park Pizza & Brewing Company’s list of ten draught beers now available. Including:

Belgian Pale Ale (5.5 percent ABV): This American-inspired, Belgian-style pale ale is brewed with a combination of El Dorado, Citra and Mosaic hops, which produce an aromatic bouquet of citrus, passionfruit and pear with a hint of pine. Reyna uses a Belgian yeast strain to add to the complex character of this beer. Unlike many pale ales, this beer has only faint bitterness to make for easy drinking.

Czech Pilsner (5.5 percent ABV): Reyna has created a traditional Czech-style Pilsner to celebrate the earthy and spicy qualities of Czech Saaz hops. The golden hue and effervescent hop aroma make it a crisp, clean and refreshing lager to pair with fresh-from-the-oven pizza.

Belgian Wit (4.5 percent ABV): Wheat ale lovers will adore this cloudy beer brewed with oats, featuring a silky-smooth mouthfeel. Reyna brews this beer with coriander and orange peel, but adds a special ingredient: Alligator Pepper, also known as “grains of paradise,” for a citrusy and ginger-like black pepper finish. The low ABV make this beer a perfect choice for all-weather drinking in Florida.

IPA (6.8 percent ABV): Fragrant, crisp and refreshingly smooth, the Park Pizza & Brewing Co. exclusive IPA is floral and citrus-forward with a piney aroma and flavor. Reyna uses Centennial, Citra, Amarillo and Chinook hops for this balanced beer full of toasty malt flavor and moderate bitterness.

Brown Ale (7 percent ABV): Reyna’s American Brown Ale is full and enveloping with rich, malty and bittersweet flavors. The caramel, toffee and baker’s chocolate notes round out a slightly piney hop finish. It is full of big-malt flavor, but the medium body makes for perfect pairing with any dish without overpowering it.

Standard Lager (4.5 percent ABV): Reyna’s standard American Light Lager was built to be a crowd pleaser. It is low ABV and light body make this beer perfect for sunny afternoon enjoyment on the Park Pizza & Brewing Co. patio. A small percentage of corn used in the mash creates a slightly sweet malt flavor profile that finishes bright and dry.

Vienna Lager (5.2 percent ABV): Golden Amber in color, this Vienna Lager revels in a delicate, yet complex malt flavor profile. Vienna and Munich malts create sweet notes of toffee, caramel and toasted bread that shine through with a dry and clean finish.

Imperial Stout (10.5 percent ABV): Reyna’s Russian Imperial Stout is big, bold and beautiful. Roasted malt character dominates with dark chocolate bitterness and fresh ground coffee flavors. Layered and delicate fruit notes of black cherry, date and plum unravel as this decadent beer opens up.

Belgian Tripel (10.2 percent ABV): A homage to the traditional strong Trappist ales brewed by monks in Belgium and throughout Europe, this radiant ale shines with a deep golden-amber hue and rich white head. Fruit and spice characteristics of banana, clove and pear round out the malt sweetness in this effervescent ale. Belgian candi sugar (beet sugar) produces this beer’s light body and alcoholic, yet refreshing bite.

Hibiscus Gose (4.0 percent ABV): Pronounced “Go-ZUH,” the classic German sour wheat ale is traditionally spiced with coriander and sea salt. Reyna’s version breaks tradition by trading coriander for hibiscus flowers and a pinch of lime zest creating a beautiful and delightful sour ale.

Additional beers in various styles from local and regional breweries, are available on a rotating basis.

Park Pizza & Brewing Company is located on the southwest corner of Lake Nona Boulevard and Tavistock Lakes Boulevard. Complimentary parking is available in the five-story central parking structure featuring Lake Nona’s interactive landmarks, The Beacon and Code Wall.

For more information on Park Pizza & Brewing Company, please visit ParkPizzaLakeNona.com or @ParkPizzaLakeNona on Facebook and Instagram.

