Paperback Brewing Co. Debuts Limited-Release Holiday ‘Death by Chocolate’ Imperial Stout

LOS ANGELES, California – Paperback Brewing Co. is spreading the holiday beer cheer with its first-ever holiday seasonal release, Death by Chocolate German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout. The decadent 8.2% ABV limited-edition brew, inspired by the classic American dessert (a layered chocolate cake filled and topped with a coconut-pecan frosting), is deep brown in color and incorporates cacao nibs, coconut, and pecans. Death by Chocolate is available for purchase in four-packs of 16 oz. cans throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Plus, on draft at the brewery’s Glendale tasting room (422 Magnolia Ave).

Death by Chocolate German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout

Stats: 8.2% ABV

Beer style: Imperial Stout

Availability: Paperback tasting room and retailers in Los Angeles

Packaging: 16 oz. cans in four packs, on draft in pints, and kegs

Death by Chocolate’s action-packed, pulp-inspired label artwork, conceptualized by Creative Director Chris Cesnek, references a mash-up of iconic movies from the team’s childhood. It features a sauve British secret agent facing “death by chocolate” at the hands of an evil and mysterious candy maker, aided by his faithful minions, Coconut the cat and a team of diminutive factory workers (donning Paperback merch).

About Paperback Brewing Co.

Founded by prolific home brewers (and former entertainment industry colleagues), Brandon Monroe and Chris Cesnek, Paperback quietly began selling beer to-go only at its Glendale tasting room in early July 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions on tasting room operations. Despite and in spite of pandemic-related challenges, Paperback quietly produced nearly 2,000 BBLs in its first year (releasing a whopping 37 brews) and added 400+ off-premise accounts from San Diego to Los Angeles, including 188 Trader Joe’s retail locations.

Award-winning Brewmaster (and 21st Amendment alum) David “Zambo” Szamborski, renowned for his fearless experimentation, brews flagship and seasonal beers on a 15 BBL brewing system. Paperback’s cans are emblazoned with the brewery’s signature colorful, action-packed pulp fiction cover-inspired illustrations that reference pop culture and music, with names like Bunny with a Chainsaw (Hazy Double IPA), Tucked in by Strangers (West Coast IPA), and Road Rage on the 405 (Double IPA).

For More Information:

http://paperback.la