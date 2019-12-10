Palmetto Brewing to Release its Famous Milk and Cookie Stout

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Palmetto Brewing Co. will release Peace of Cookie, a milk stout crafted to taste like a batch of America’s favorite cookies – chocolate chip, mint chocolate, and good ole fashioned sugar cookie. This decadent dessert stout will be available on draft and 12 oz. 6-pack cans beginning on Dec. 13 at the Palmetto Brewing tasting room and in three-state distribution (SC, NC, AL).

Peace of Cookie begins as a classic milk stout brewed to export strength (6.9 percent ABV), with a blend of roasted barley, wheat, and oats – and sweetened with a touch of milk sugar. Palmetto’s triple-cookie recipe remains a bit more mysterious, but it includes specialty ingredients such as cocoa nibs and an ever-so-subtle dash of fresh mint.

“If the holiday season starts to stress you out, swing by the tasting room for our version of milk and cookies, to get you back in the spirit,” says Palmetto’s Charleston Location Manager, Rick Rice. “We believe that a cookie makes everything better, thus our mantra: make cookies, not war.”

About Palmetto Brewing Co.

Palmetto Brewing, founded in 1993, is South Carolina’s first craft brewery. Independently owned by the Pyatt family, Palmetto remains deeply rooted in the Charleston community. Palmetto beers are currently distributed in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Visit the brewery and tasting room at its historic original location at 289 Huger Street in Charleston.

For More Information:

