Pakka Hard Seltzer Company Releases Junipér

Junipér has a flavor like nothing you’ve ever tried. This first of its kind spirit is naturally fermented and never distilled. That’s right, Junipér is a botanical beverage that emulates a flavor profile similar to gin, but doesn’t have the negative side effects brought on by a distilling process.

Designing this natural and simple beverage wasn’t a walk in the park. It took a combination of ancient techniques and natural creativity to bring you this hand-crafted gift fit for the gods. Junipér paves a new and different path for to alcoholic beverages. This elegantly crafted expression is bold yet restrained, mysterious and complex, the flavor is classic but unique.

Just filtered water, alcohol from cane sugar, juniper berries, lemon peel, and orange peel are what make this this au naturel drink great for sipping on any evening of the week. It has an incredible aroma, fantastic flavor, and it’s far less processed than its distilled counterpart; this is the new and exciting beverage that you need to add to your liquor cabinet. Junipér will only be available at Epic Brewing Company in Salt Lake City starting on Monday, May 17th. It’s time to try something new!

For More Information:

https://www.pakkahard.com/juniper