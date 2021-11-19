Pabst Blue Ribbon Announced as Official Beer of the PBA Tour

LOS ANGELES, California – The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) announced a multi-year partnership that makes Pabst Blue Ribbon, America’s lager, the Official Beer Partner of the PBA.

“A 300! A perfect game!” is how Colie Edison, CEO of the PBA, describes the partnership with Pabst Blue Ribbon. Edison goes on, “We are thrilled to welcome Pabst Blue Ribbon, an iconic American brand embraced by fans throughout the country, as the Official Beer of the PBA Tour. Much like the PBA, Pabst Blue Ribbon has a distinctive brand identity with passionate, lifelong fans. We look forward to extending the visibility and engagement of professional bowling to new audiences through our partnership.”

As the Official Beer of the PBA Tour, Pabst Blue Ribbon will receive an array of exclusive, first-to-market branding, messaging and naming opportunities, including the presenting rights to the beloved PBA League, the Tour’s team-bowling series featuring 10 five-player teams. One of the teams will be Pabst Blue Ribbon’s very own PBR Milwaukee Pounders – a 2020 expansion team (formerly the Brew City Ballers) managed by PBA legend Marshall Holman.

Throughout the PBA Tour season on FOX Sports, Pabst Blue Ribbon will be integrated into all telecasts with a “PBR Beer Frame” in the fifth frame, plus a new “PBR 6-Pack Alert” that will feature a $1000 bonus prize. If the sixth strike is not achieved, $500 will be added to the “PBR 6-Pack Alert Jackpot” and grow each match.

Pabst Blue Ribbon will also receive additional exclusive partnership benefits across PBA’s multiple platforms including streaming and digital media as well as inclusion in its esports property, “PBA Bowling Challenge”, the top bowling mobile app with over 30M downloads.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has been a favorite at bowling alleys across the country for close to a century. Whether it’s at a League Night, a casual gathering with college friends at the local lanes, even Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, we’ve been there,” says Nick Reely, VP of Marketing – PBR. “So to get the chance to partner with the PBA, and further integrate Pabst Blue Ribbon into the bowling community and culture, it’s a huge level up for us and we’re excited about the scale it offers our brand.”

More than 70 hours of national television and 1,000 hours of live streaming coverage of the 64th season of the Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour begins on FOX Sports, Saturday, Jan. 22, with the PBA Players Championship. Qualifying rounds for the first major of the year begin Saturday, Jan. 15 on FloBowling.

About the PBA

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world’s preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling’s biggest tournaments from the Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2020, the PBA launched PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 and the PBA Pinsiders, a membership for fans of the sport.

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America. Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America’s largest privately held brewing company.

For More Information:

https://pabstblueribbon.com