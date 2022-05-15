Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea Launches 19.2 oz. Single-Serves, Expands to Ohio

Owl’s Brew, the leader in clean boozy beverages, launched a 19.2oz can for their best-selling flavor, White Tea & Watermelon on May 1st. This new addition is available in PA, TX, NC, VA, FL, NY, CT, OH, GA, IL, CA & NJ.

White Tea & Watermelon is light, bubbly and deliciously refreshing with subtle notes of white tea, watermelon and a hint of raspberry. This fruity fan favorite is a go-to for anyone looking for a clean, low-calorie (160 calories/19.2 oz. can) summer sipper. The new 19.2oz size offers consumers a better-for-you option at concerts, festivals, convenience and for on-the-go occasions.

Owl’s Brew has also expanded their distribution footprint this month to Ohio. The brand has partnered with Heidelberg Distributing and House of LaRose to bring their Boozy Teas to the Ohio Market.

All Owl’s Brew products are made from 100% real ingredients and fresh-brewed organic tea. They are vegan and gluten free and contain no added flavors and no sugar substitutes. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea is comparable in calories and carbs to leading hard seltzers. #DrinkWise

ABOUT OWLS BREW BOOZY TEA

Owl’s Brew was founded by tea experts, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield. The brand makes great tasting clean boozy beverages, using tea & botanicals as a base. Their line of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) are crafted with 100% real ingredients, 100% of the time. All Owl’s Brew’s products are Vegan and Gluten Free. Owl’s Brew is available in 19 states throughout the country, and in 6 flavors.