Owen’s Craft Mixers Announces $7.5 Million Investment Round; Lee Brice, Darius Rucker, Mario Lemieux, Among Notable Investors

NEW YORK, NY – Owen’s Craft Mixers, makers of the premium, all-natural cocktail mixers known for their quality and convenience, have recently closed a fundraising round of $7.5 million led by country music star Lee Brice, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Darius Rucker, NHL legend Mario Lemieux, acclaimed singer and songwriter Ryan Hurd, Levy Family Partners and Maas Family Office – owners and creators of RumChata. The Company also announced its Board of Directors, bringing three new executives with invaluable beverage industry experience into the Company fold.

The funding will be utilized for key talent hires, to ramp up sales and marketing efforts and to manufacture additional product inventory, which will be produced in part to meet the demand of new authorizations from Publix and 7,500 CVS locations throughout the United States.

Owen’s is the fastest-growing premium mixer brand in the United States, boasting a 378% increase in sales year to date. The Company is the Official Cocktail Mixer of Barstool Sports and the presenting sponsor of Barstool’s popular Fore Play golf podcast. The golfing partnership between the two companies inspired the release of a co-branded Transfusion Mixer in 2020, a cocktail synonymous with golf courses. The Owen’s-Barstool Transfusion product sold over one million cans in the first 120 days of availability and continues to experience healthy sales growth.

“We are thrilled to be announcing our most recent round of funding which will propel Owen’s Craft Mixers to become the leading, go-to, premium mixer brand,” said Josh Miller, Owen’s Co-Founder and President. “The funding, paired with our diverse distribution, ranging from PGA Golf Courses to Amazon and national chain stores, such as CVS and Publix, is allowing the brand to meet consumers wherever they are. As a result of this multi-channel strategy, Owen’s is poised to triple its business year over year, growing its retail footprint by 10,000 stores.”

The Company’s growth will be further accelerated by the re-opening of its robust, pre-Covid on-premise business, such as stadiums, bars, and restaurants, where it is already seeing momentum return. “Our pivot toward golf courses during the pandemic has led to partnerships with over 750 courses, including the Troon Network, the leading golf course management company, specializing in golf management services, golf business consulting, and professional club services. We view our business as perfectly aligned with the sport of golf and as an additional opportunity for continued sales growth,” said Miller.

Owen’s golf course partnerships include notable venues such as Pinehurst Resort, Tobacco Road Golf Club, Riviera Country Club, Streamsong Resort, and Bethpage State Golf Course. The company’s over 35 stadium and arena partners include Citi Field, Truist Park, Petco Park, Comerica Park, and PPG Paints Arena. Other on-premise Owen’s partners include Benihana, Delaware North, and Firebirds among others.

Owen’s surge in brand awareness and popularity has attracted several celebrity investors, such Grammy-nominated country music star, Lee Brice:

“When I heard what the guys at Owen’s were doing, making a natural ingredient product with less sugar and made here in the U.S., that meant something to me. The Owen’s products quickly became a personal favorite,” said Brice. “So now as an investor, I see enormous opportunity for the brand to grow exponentially moving forward through their partnerships with concert venues, other on-premise, and retail locations. And of course – any chance I get to share with friends.”

Another notable name getting behind the brand is Hall of Fame NHL player and current Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux:

“Owen’s Mixers had been on my radar for several years have seen the Brand’s national success at arenas and stadiums, and especially due to its popularity with Pittsburgh fans. The trend of consumers migrating toward premium spirits is only becoming stronger, and their preference for higher quality mixers to combine with those spirits has followed suit. Owen’s was among the first to recognize this trend and has combined a high-quality, all-natural, great-tasting product with the convenience of making a “one-pour” cocktail. That combination has proven to be a winning formula for the Company. I believe Owen’s is poised and positioned for tremendous success moving forward, and I am beyond excited to be involved as a partner.”

The Company has also announced that Frank Higgins, Rudy Costello, and Peter Abate have been elected to the Board of Directors. Frank Higgins brings tremendous operating experience as the President and CEO of Nestle (2010-2014) and as CEO of Noosa Yogurt (2015- 2018). Rudy Costello brings over 20 years of experience in the spirits industry, most recently as CEO of Stoli Group (2018- 2020). Before Stoli, Costello spent over 10 years at Beam Suntory and served as SVP of their Sales organization. Peter Abate is a long-time Gallo executive who worked at the company for nearly 30 years. Most recently Abate was Executive Vice President General Manager, managing over $2.5 billion of Gallo’s global business. In addition, he was involved with Gallo’s M&A division, creating multiple brands, including most notably New Amsterdam.

Owen’s Craft Mixers are manufactured in the United States and are sold in all 50 states in over 14,000 retail stores including Publix, Kroger, Food Lion, Hannaford’s, Shaw’s, and over 7,500 CVS locations. The premium mixers are carried in over 3,000 bars and restaurants, 35 professional sports venues, over 750 golf courses nationwide, and directly to consumers on the Owen’s Craft Mixers website and Amazon.

About Owen’s Craft Mixers

Owen’s Craft Mixers is an award-winning, premium mixer company. Created as a solution to perfecting a quick and delicious craft cocktail, Owen’s has become a key component in the nation’s leading retailers, bars, stadiums, and restaurants. Founded in 2016 by brothers-in-law Josh Miller (President & Co-Founder) and Tyler Holland (CEO & Co-Founder), Owen’s Craft Mixers are made in the USA from real ingredients (real juice and pure cane sugar) and quality you can taste. Today, its award-winning portfolio includes Ginger Beer and Lime, Grapefruit and Lime, Mint, Cucumber and Lime, Tonic Water and Lime, Cranberry and Lime, and Margarita Mix. Owen’s is proudly the Official Cocktail Mixer of Barstool Sports, and the Owens-Barstool Transfusion Mix is currently available at multiple retail outlets and golf courses, including Troon golf clubs throughout the United States.

