Outside Lands Reveals Its 2023 Drink Lineup Including 30 of California’s Finest Breweries and Cideries

Outside Lands announces its drink lineup, preparing fans for all of the ways in which they can raise a glass to incredible music, delicious food, and 15 years of Outside Lands. Pairing with the festival’s 90+ performances and Taste of the Bay Area’s 96 restaurants, are three distinct beverage experiences: Cocktail Magic, Wine Lands, and Beer Lands. Representing the best of the Bay Area’s cocktail culture and the finest of California’s winemaking and brewing, each of these drink destinations greatly enhances the Outside Lands experience. Inclusive of all who like to imbibe, alcoholic, Low-alcoholic and Non-alcoholic offerings will be offered throughout the festival. Outside Lands takes place in San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park August 11-13, 2023 with Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza headlining the three-day festival. It is produced by Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly. Tickets are on sale now exclusively at SFOutsideLands.com.

Beer Lands will remain in its trusty spot on the Polo Field at Outside Lands, gathering together 30 of California’s finest breweries and cideries to serve everything from classic lagers to cutting edge, hazy IPAs. Industry leader Dave McLean has once again sought out some of the Bay Area’s most unique trailblazers to assemble Beer Lands’ lineup.

“The Beer Lands experience is all about supporting and trying beers from incredible local talent, but I love that it also offers the chance to learn about the many ways in which the industry pushes forward. You can learn about hyper local ingredients, even those sourced from Golden Gate Park, sustainable craft brewing, and cool collaborations all while sipping a beer between shows,” says McLean, Beer Lands Curator.

2023 newcomers include BrewBilt Brewing Company, a new brewery out of Grass Valley, California, debuting at Outside Lands before becoming available in the Bay Area, Moonlight Brewing Company, a longtime local legend, Far West Cider pouring a new botanical cider made with ingredients found within Golden Gate Park, and Dokkaebier, a Korean-owned brewery known for unique beers brewed with Asian-inspired flavors. Heretic also newly joins and will showcase a unique collaboration with Embarc Dispensary – a dank West Coast IPA brewed with terpenes, inspired by the Orange Runtz weed strain. JuneShine will be joining, serving up their creative line of sustainability brewed hard kombucha.

Beer Lands is pleased to welcome back industry titans and festival favorites like Crowns & Hops, a forward-thinking black-owned brewery, HenHouse, which will feature a special new collaborative beer with Admiral Maltings, brewed just for Outside Lands, 21st Amendment, Bear Republic, Drake’s, and Magnolia. Golden State Cider returns with 100% apple-driven dry ciders for Beer Lands.

Industry pioneer Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., owner of the largest solar array in craft beer and the first LEED Platinum production brewery in the United States, returns, bringing back the Little Things Lounge and an array of beers, including California’s favorite IPA, Hazy Little Thing.

Heineken is proud to introduce Heineken Silver to Outside Lands this year, crisp and refreshing, it will be available at all points of sale. Heineken original and Heineken 0.0, its alcohol-free option, will also be found on festival grounds.

BEER LANDS LINEUP FOR 2023

21st Amendment

Ace Cider

Almanac Beer Company

Altamont Beer Works

Anchor Brewing

Bear Republic Brewing Company

BrewBilt Brewing Company (NEW)

Calicraft Brewing Company

Crowns & Hops

Dokkaebier (NEW)

Dos Equis Ambar

Drake’s Brewing Company

Golden State Cider

East Brother Beer Company

Far West Cider (NEW)

Faction Brewing

Fort Point Beer Company

HenHouse Brewing Company

Heretic Brewery (NEW)

JuneShine Hard Kombucha (NEW)

Laughing Monk Brewing

Lost Coast Brewery

Magnolia Brewing Company

Moonlight Brewing Company (NEW)

North Coast Brewing Company

Old Caz Beer

Pond Farm Brewing

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company

Sudwerk Brewing Company

About Outside Lands

Founded in 2008, San Francisco’s Outside Lands annually takes place in historic Golden Gate Park. With an incomparable vision for marrying local food and drinks with music and art unlike any other festival in the country, Outside Lands has become one of the most popular summer events for both the culinary and music enthusiast alike. The three-day festival showcases the best in music, from legendary acts to emerging artists. It also features 96 restaurants alongside wineries, breweries and cocktail experiences, nearly all of which are local to Northern California. To date, Outside Lands has raised over $27 million dollars for the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, and with a heavy emphasis on sustainability, boasts one of the best environmental records of all US festivals. Outside Lands was co-founded by Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment and takes place each August.

