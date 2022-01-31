Outer Range Brewing Opening Second Location in the Heart of the French Alps

FRISCO, Colorado – Outer Range Brewing (ORB), Colorado’s Award-winning craft brewery and apres hub, announced Saturday that they are taking their quality craft beer and mountain lifestyle concept to the heart of the French Alps, with a second location in the picturesque, quaint town of Sallanches, France. Set to open in winter 2022, the Sallanches brewery will include a Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, coffee roaster, a private event space for large parties or weddings, and a climbing wall with floor-to-ceiling views of Mont Blanc.

“When thinking about our next location, we knew we had to find a location as aspirational and awe-inspiring as our original location in Frisco,” explained ORB Co-Founder, Lee Cleghorn. “Our motto is ‘leave the life below,’ so we had to stay true to our values and go big with our next move. So why not go to the place where apres was invented?”

Over the last several years, Co-Founders Lee and Emily Cleghorn travelled to Europe on several occasions to partner with breweries through tap takeovers and collabs, experiences that allowed them to develop close friendships with the European beer community and continued to fuel their vision of expanding internationally. Like their Summit County homebase, Sallanches is surrounded by legendary mountains and communities rooted in outdoor recreation. “The similarities between Sallanches and Frisco are remarkable,” explained Emily. “We were absolutely blown away by the incredible mountainscapes and down-to-earth local community. It felt like home away from home.”

The brewery location has been secured, and construction is set to begin this spring. As for the beer, they’ve purchased identical brew systems to assure the beer brewed overseas will be of the same quality they’ve become known for in the US. The Sallanches tap list will include many of the flagship beers brewed in Frisco, but they also look forward to learning new techniques from their European brewers, and plan to allow their brewers to work between both locations. Emily and Lee will move to Sallanches for at least a year or two to get it going but will continue to travel back and forth between Colorado and France.

About Outer Range Brewing

Outer Range Brewing is a community-driven microbrewery in the small mountain town of Frisco, Colorado. Co-founder and Head Brewer Lee Cleghorn’s love of craft beer began when he lived in Belgium as a teenager, where the first beers he ever drank were world-class Belgian ales. That background has served as inspiration for his IPAs, which showcase the ester profile of these traditionally hop-forward beers. A graduate of the American Brewers Guild Brewing Science and Engineering school in Vermont, Lee runs Outer Range with his wife and co-founder Emily, who is the Chief Marketing Officer and leads the brewery’s branding, marketing, and sales efforts. They met while homebrewing beer together ten years ago, and today, brew for and with a passionate community who lives at the intersection of craft beer and the outdoor mountain lifestyle.

