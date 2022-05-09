Outer Light Brewing Company Announces Walk Your Horses NEIPA; Designed to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Mystic Bascule Bridge

GROTON, Connecticut – Outer Light Brewing Company (OLBC) and the Mystic Chamber of Commerce have collaborated to release Walk Your Horses New England India Pale Ale, a one-off release that commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the Mystic Bascule Bridge.

Walk Your Horses is a New England-style India Pale Ale that pays homage to the local landmark, which has been connecting the communities of Groton and Stonington in its current form for a century.

“Any time we get the opportunity to strengthen our bond locally, we jump at the chance” said Outer Light co-owner Tom Drejer. “We are thrilled to create a unique recipe that recognizes an iconic symbol of the entire region.”

Walk your horses will be available on draft and in 16oz 4-packs. It will be released at the brewery on May 12th, with limited distribution through the summer and fall across Southeastern Connecticut. A portion of the proceeds from the beer will be donated to the Scholarship Fund, which has been created for incoming high school seniors from the four neighboring schools around Mystic: Stonington High School, Fitch High School, Grasso Technical High School and Westerly High School in Rhode Island.

“The Greater Mystic Chamber is thrilled to partner with local brewer Outer Light to create a beer that celebrates the Bridge Anniversary” said Bruce Flax, President of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

This is all part of the yearlong celebration of the Anniversary of the Mystic Bascule Bridge, which turns 100 on July 19 of 2022. The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the Mystic River Historical Society, and Foxwoods Resort Casino are partnering with a host of for-profit and non-profit organizations to commemorate the Mystic Bascule Bridge’s 100th Year! Events will occur all Spring and Summer leading to a ceremony, dedication, and Fireworks Display over the Mystic River on October 15, 2022.

Located in Groton, CT, Outer Light Brewing Company opened its doors to the public in 2015 and has made its mark on the local brewing scene by offering a core and rotating lineup of expertly crafted small batch beers.

Outer Light Brewing Company

A craft brewery in Groton, CT. Founders Tom Drejer and Matt Ferrucci are inspired by life’s simple pleasures: A fleeting moment in early spring as you sit on your surfboard, waiting for the perfect set to roll in. A perfect summer afternoon, watching the powdery white clouds contrast a bright blue sky. A crisp autumn evening shared with family and friends around a crackling campfire. Or the quiet solitude of a powder run, lips smacking for the hearty stout that lies at the end. Outer Light Brewing Company captures the experience of those moments in a can, glass or growler.

Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, for over 80 years, serves as the business voice for Groton, Stonington, and Mystic. Our mission is to advocate for business and tourism; to promote business alliances; to provide valuable benefits and services to our members; and to serve as a strong community partner in the economic development efforts in the Greater Mystic area. We sponsor and facilitate community events, promote local business and the regional tourism industry, are a resource for small business owners, provide opportunities to get involved with the community, and serve as an advocate for our members with local government.

For More Information:

http://www.outerlightbrewing.com