Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co. and Color Drop Coffee Come Together for a Roasty Collaboration

DENVER, Colorado – A couple of industry friends have teamed up to bring you arguably one of the best craft pairings: coffee and beer. Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co. (OMF) and brand new coffee roaster Color Drop Coffee will release Boundary Beyond, an Imperial Coffee Stout, as well as a dark roast coffee, on Saturday, November 19 at Our Mutual Friend Brewing (2810 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205).

Color Drop Coffee is run by Erich Rosenberg, who has over 20 years of experience in specialty coffee roasting including quality assurance at one of the largest coffee importers in America, and Steve Kurowski, a 20+ year craft beer industry professional. OMF is Color Drop Coffee’s first brewery collaboration.

“The collaboration came about through my longtime friendship with Erich who was the head roaster at NOVO Roastery back when OMF was first opening up and Steve who I’ve known from the Colorado Brewers Guild,” says OMF Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski. “When we learned that they were starting their own coffee business, we jumped at the opportunity to combine our crafts.”

Boundary Beyond is a 13.5% ABV Imperial Coffee Stout brewed with Color Drop Coffee and Troubadour Malt. The combination of specialty malt and craft coffee provides big, bold flavors of fresh espresso, dark chocolate, and caramel. This limited-edition release will be available on draft at OMF, as well as in 12-ounce cans.

The coffee version of Boundary Beyond, Color Drop’s darkest roast yet, has a full body, notes of chocolate, a bit of nuttiness, and light red fruit on the finish. This super limited release will be available at OMF on the 19th in 12-ounce bags. The collaboration coffee will also be available in early December on Color Drop’s website.

“Coffee and beer go well together like grilled cheese and tomato soup,” says Rosenberg. “ If we dig into it, the roasted malts and the coffee are going to come together and create something greater than their parts, without the coffee dominating the beer. The coffee has to be good enough to not distract from the quality of the beer, while not being too noticeable that it takes away from the flavor profile. We think we have created the perfect balance between both with this collaboration!”

Both the beer and coffee will be available at OMF on Saturday, Nov. 19.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

About Color Drop Coffee

The core belief of Color Drop Coffee is the notion that there is a place for every coffee and a coffee for every place. Color Drop exists to be a source of simple and accessible coffee with a focus on quality, transparency, and community. With decades of coffee experience, we are convinced every coffee has a home, and much like music or art, if you like it, you like it.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/omfandcolordropboundarybeyond