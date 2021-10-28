Our Mutual Friend Announces November Beer Releases

DENVER, Colorado – Coming off the momentum of earning two medals—a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category—at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition, Our Mutual Friend Brewing (OMF) will release four new beers in November. The upcoming lineup of beers include a West Coast-style India Pale Ale that was meticulously crafted, a collaboration with a Denver pizza hot spot and a sessionable Mocha Stout.

“Stacked Universe is a West Coast IPA that we’ve been working on all year trying to find the right hop combination,” says Jan Chodkowski, Head Brewer at OMF. “We’re finally ready to showcase this beer and I can’t wait for folks to try it!”

At 7.5% ABV, Stacked Universe is a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Colorado malts and El Dorado, Mosaic, Citra and Idaho 7 hops to provide an equilibrium of citrus, piney, tropical and dank flavors. Stacked Universe will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-oz cans on Nov. 4 at the taproom.

IPA lovers can also enjoy Hop Excavator, a Juicy IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin, Azacca, Strata and El Dorado hops. At 8.1% ABV this beer is bursting with so much berry, grape and citrus melon flavor that you would think there was fruit added to the beer. Hop Excavator will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-oz cans on Nov. 4 at the taproom.

At 5% ABV, Modern Meltdown is a chocolate-forward Mocha Stout that is still sessionable. Brewed with Colorado-based malts and then aged with Ghanian cacao nibs from TCHO, this well-balanced stout is packed full of flavor without going overboard. Modern Meltdown will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-oz cans on Nov. 4 at the taproom.

Teaming up with Cart-Driver, OMF created a Saison with ingredients that pair well with the local pizzeria and oyster bar.

“We decided to brew a Saison, a style we all know and love, that would incorporate some of Cart-Driver’s ingredients,” says Chodkowski. “We landed on basil, which paired with Strata hops makes an incredible strawberry basil flavor combination.”

Cart de Saison is a classic Belgian Saison that’s mildly estery with notes of basil and strawberry. This 5.7% ABV draft-only collaboration beer will be available for a dual release at Cart-Driver and OMF on Nov. 12.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

For More Information:

