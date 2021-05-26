Other Half launches Oh2 hard seltzer line

Brooklyn, NY – Other Half Brewing welcomes the start of summer with Oh2 (5% ABV), a new line of gluten-free hard seltzers. Created at the new Domino Park location but available at all Other Half Brewery sites, Oh2 seltzers max out at 120 calories and 2 carbohydrates per 12 oz can.

To start, the Oh2 lineup includes Ginger Lime Mule, a rendition of the classic Moscow Mule with a ginger beer kick, and All Citrus Everything, a refreshing and tart seltzer finished with pink grapefruit juice. Additional flavors made with all-natural ingredients are scheduled to drop later this summer. Photos can be foundhere.

Domino Park’s 5bbl system allows the brewery team to brew smaller batch, more experimental beers. With Oh2, the brewers at Other Half have a new foundation to explore fresh fruit juices, sessionable riffs on classic cocktails, and the constant, limited-edition innovation for which they are known.

“Oh2 is so versatile that we can use it to bring a lot of ideas to life,” says Andrew Burman, Co-Founder of Other Half Brewing. “We can keep things light and clean for hot weather sessions or load it up with fresh fruit and botanicals for more intense seltzers.”

Oh2 rolls out in May 2021 across all Other Half Taprooms and limited shipping and delivery.

About Other Half Brewing 

In 2014, Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan and Andrew Burman founded Other Half Brewing Company, a local brewery in New York City with a simple mission: to create beers that they wanted to drink from a company that they wanted to be a part of. 

Their vision was to build a passionate team that brewed great beers in the state of New York—done so with effort and thoughtfulness—to represent the “Other Half” of the industry. 

Today, the Other Half team crafts beers in Brooklyn (Carroll Gardens and Domino Park), Washington, D.C., and Finger Lakes breweries. They’re dedicated to collaborating with breweries both in New York as well as across the world in an effort to constantly move the industry forward while elevating the craft. 

The Other Half team believes that local breweries play an important role in their communities, which is why they partner with other like-minded brewers and brands in local communities across the country and the world—but always return to their home state of New York and the original Brooklyn taproom.

For More Information:
https://otherhalfbrewing.com/

