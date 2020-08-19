Other Half Brewing Announces Virtual Green City Festival

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Other Half Brewing Company is pleased to announce the return of Green City – this year as a digital festival – to celebrate all things IPA, on Saturday, September 5, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET via Other Half’s YouTube channel. Broccoli Boy will level up to play host to the Green City Telethon, an entertaining gathering to help “Save Beer” during the pandemic, which is open to the general public and will feature a special line-up of guests, including Other Half Crew, New York Wrestling Connection all-stars and more colorful characters; https://greencity.otherhalfbrewing.com/

In order to help bring the magic of Green City to life in the safety of the festivalgoer’s homes or backyards, Other Half created special Green City beers for guests 21+ to enjoy and follow along at home. The Green City 24 pack will feature several cans of each beer for shipping in NY state, New Hampshire, and Washington, D.C., and will be available for Curbside Pickup on Saturday, August 29, at the Brooklyn and Finger Lakes Breweries as well as Downtown Crown, Stateline Liquors, and The Wine Source in Maryland. Limited edition Green City Expansion Packs containing 2 barrel aged and 2 fresh stouts will also be available for Curbside Pickup and shipping. Beer for shipping or pickup in the taproom will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, August 19.

“We’re disappointed that we did not get a chance to gather together in person this year for Green City, but we’re psyched to follow the adventures of Broccoli Boy and his valiant quest to save beer,” says co-founder Sam Richardson. “We’ve gathered the gang for some fun and safe tomfoolery, including virtual delivery races, socially distant mouth pours, Stjep’s power-washing prowess and tastings led by some of our favorite beer pros, to celebrate all things hops,” says co-founder Matt Monahan. “As we figured out how to adjust and offer a cool & engaging experience for our guests, we tapped long-time partners Catboy, Skalawag Productions and Trout Productions to help create a next-level experience for the beer community that has been so supportive of our mission,” says co-founder Andrew Burman.

Throughout the telethon, Broccoli Boy and pals will keep you entertained while advancing their quest to save beer. Highlights include:

Bike vs Car Delivery Races with footage around New York City

Cooking Instructions that show how food from their food-inspired beers are made

Curbside Mouth Poursoffering socially distanced lessons on drilling beers

Power-Washing with Stjep showcasing pro tips for keeping the OHB sparkling clean

Wrestling Matches with New York Wrestling Connection

The Making Ofbehind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming D.C. brewery, opening fall 2020

The (Other) Beer Show featuring panels on The Art of the Label, Hop Breeding and WTF is DDH

Merch ample opps to secure fresh & fly Green City swag, including custom T-shirts and glassware

Green City 24 Pack includes:

Level 2: Broccoli Kong vs BrocSquatch

Level 4: Broccoli Kong vs Liberty Broc

Level 3: Broccoli Kong vs Green City All-Stars

Return to Broccoli Island

Sports Ballin’ (with Equilibrium, Trillium, and Vitamin Sea)

Super Cellar Bros (with Weldwerks, Modist, HOMES, and Shared)

Double Fantasy RPG (with Burial, J Wakefield, The Veil, and Parish)

Level Up! (with Monkish, Cellarmaker, Alvarado Street, and Green Cheek)

Martial’s Morph (with Horus)

Green City Imperial Stout with Hazelnuts, Mighty Oak Coffee and Madagascar Vanilla

Green City All Stars

Green City Expansion Pack includes:

BA Green City Imperial Stout aged 14 months in bourbon barrels and conditioned with Pedro Ximenez, Banana, and Cacao Nibs.

BA Green City Imperial Stout aged 14 Months in bourbon barrels and conditioned with Mighty Oak Coffee and Madagascar Vanilla.

Green City Imperial Stout with Pedro Ximenez, Wild Thai Banana, Cacao Nibs and Dulce de Leche.

Green City Imperial Stout with Mighty Oak Coffee, Madagascar Vanilla and Dulce de Leche.

For Additional information, please visit https://greencity.otherhalfbrewing.com/ or follow along on Instagram @otherhalfnyc, Twitter @otherhalfnyc, and Facebook.com/otherhalfnyc

About Other Half Brewing Company

Founded in 2014 by Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan and Andrew Burman in Brooklyn, NY, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its Brooklyn and Finger Lakes taprooms and innovative Pastrytown and Green City festivals. Other Half has developed partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world to innovate and develop out-of-the box opportunities, including All Together Beer, for members of the brewery community to come together and consistently create new and exciting beers for the brewery’s national fan base. Other Half is scheduled to open production facilities and taprooms in Washington, D.C., and Brooklyn’s Domino Park in fall 2020. For more information, please visit https://otherhalfbrewing.com/.