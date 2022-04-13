Oskar Blues Brewery Releases New Mixed Pack ‘The Works’

LONGMONT, Colorado – Oskar Blues Brewery announces The Works, a new nationally distributed mixed pack with three of the craft brewery’s best selling beers. The Works includes six cans of Oskar’s Lager (the crushable craft light lager you’re most likely to need more of) and three cans each of the craft classic Dale’s Pale Ale and the brand new Double Dale’s Imperial IPA – making the mixed pack superbly practical for all beer drinkers. The Works Mixed Pack is available now nationwide as a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans.

Oskar’s Lager (4% ABV): the beer Oskar Blues brewers always wanted to drink, so they made it – an ultra-crisp, smooth lager with a low ABV but a depth of flavor that allows for day-long sessioning. Dale’s Pale Ale (6.5% ABV): a defiant, proud, voluminously hopped mutha of a pale ale. Dale’s delivers a hoppy nose and assertive-yet-balanced flavors of pale malts and citrusy, floral American hops. Double Dale’s Imperial IPA (9% ABV): worthy of its namesake, this massive IPA double’s down on hops for Oskar Blues’ 20th CANiversary. Talus and Eldorado hops lead with citrus and tropical notes wrapped in a well-balanced, surprisingly sippable malt backbone.

Oskar Blues Brewery is no stranger to packaging innovation and groundbreaking, yet supremely practical solutions. The brewery’s flagship Dale’s Pale Ale is globally known as the original craft beer in a can. Introduced twenty years ago in 2002, packaging a hoppy pale ale in a can at the time was unheard of but the benefits (for portability, recyclability, and beer quality) soon dismantled all preconceived anti-can notions. For The Works Mixed Pack, Oskar Blues turns to practicality and innovation once again by ditching the traditional mixed pack model of an equal number of each beer style. In a mixed 12-pack of beers, why not put more cans of the low-ABV craft light lagers? It’s the beer you want to drink more of and often. When the mood shifts towards hops and the party really gets going, Double Dale’s and the original Dale’s Pale Ale are there backing you up. Or maybe Double Dale’s and Dale’s are the after-work specials while Oskar’s Lager keeps the evening rolling on. Either way, The Works has all the bases covered. Find The Works on shelves nationwide in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans now.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

For More Information:

