Organic Hard Kombucha Company Boochcraft Launches Mood

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Boochcraft, the original organic hard kombucha company, is proud to announce the launch of Mood by Boochcraft, a new line of non-alcoholic functional beverages. As Boochcraft’s first line extension, Mood offers consumers an all-new range of feel-good fresh-fruited tonics, launching with two vitality-inspired beverages, Energize and Rejuvenate.

In a market overwhelmed by high-impact, artificial zero-calorie sweeteners, Mood is intended to support overall well-being by presenting health-minded consumers with a compelling alternative filled with real fruit, real sweeteners and real ingredients. Each flavor offers a valuable source of prebiotic fiber, includes purposeful functional ingredients and is created free of high-impact sweeteners, such as stevia, for a good-for-you beverage that provides real benefits. Mood is vitality in a can.

Upon launch, Mood presents two unique flavors: Energize and Rejuvenate. The brand’s Energizing Lemon Cherry Tea utilizes upcycled coffeeberry to produce a low level of caffeine (65 grams) for a manageable energy boost and is filled with prebiotic fiber derived from inulin found in agave. Similarly, Mood’s Rejuvenating Raspberry Ginger is filled with the same prebiotic fiber derived from agave inulin and is packed with antioxidants to boost the immune system, alongside hydrating electrolytes for mood elevation.

“As a line, each Mood flavor will contain 3g of prebiotic fiber; however, each flavor will have its own function.” Says Todd Kent, CEO. “Energizing Lemon Cherry Tea has 65mg of clean caffeine from Cascara and Rejuvenating Raspberry Ginger has electrolytes for hydration and fresh-pressed Ginger & Turmeric juice to aid in digestion. With more functional releases already planned in the pipeline.”

Boochcraft — and therefore the brand’s non-alcoholic functional beverage line extension, Mood — is proudly B Corp Certified, sourcing ingredients from small local and family-run farms while maintaining strong sustainability metrics. Crafted with the same intention and passion as the brand’s hard kombucha line, Mood is made with exclusively fresh fruit, juiced in-house, and uses certified organic ingredients sourced from local farms. The beverages are certified organic, gluten-free and vegan, containing zero preservatives or artificial ingredients.

“When we first started Boochcraft, our goal was to create the best-tasting, better-for-you beverages and Mood brings us one step closer to realizing that goal. Mood is the first, but not the last, non-alc innovation you will see from us as we expand our portfolio through strong relationships with our current distribution and retail partners.” Todd Kent, CEO.

About Mood by Boochcraft

Mood by Boochcraft presents feel-good, fresh-fruited functional tonics brewed and juiced under one roof. Founded in 2024, Mood is committed to the highest sustainability standards, using exclusively organic ingredients sourced from local farms and real, fresh fruit. The B Corp Certified company is doing things differently within the functional-beverage space, making beverages filled with intentional ingredients, real sweeteners and prebiotic fiber for a better-for-you beverage providing real benefits.

For More Information:

https://drinkmood.com/