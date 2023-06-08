One, Two, Tree! MadTree Announces Plans for Third Location in Blue Ash Summit Park

CINCINNATI, Ohio— MadTree Brewing and the City of Blue Ash are excited to announce a new proposed MadTree location to take root at Summit Park! City Council is scheduled to vote on the plan at the June 8 meeting.

“MadTree Parks & Rec” will be the company’s third brewery/restaurant location. The MadTree team plans to continue their creative and sustainable traditions of taking an old space and repurposing it into something innovatively comfortable for families and friends. This time, they plan to convert an existing 15,000 sf airplane hangar into an outdoor recreation destination surrounded by one of Cincinnati’s most popular park settings.

The concept ties into the park’s green spaces with the creation of a massive outdoor area featuring unique elements catering to all ages. Plans are still in development but visitors will find things like cornhole, extensive outdoor seating, and walking trails.The expansive taproom features indoor/outdoor areas, private rental space and of course, continues MadTree’s tradition of providing some of the best beer, cocktails, and food offerings in Cincinnati.

“This is a fantastic opportunity as it checks so many boxes for us like being an extension of an already fantastic park system, centrally located, and bringing a building back to life,” said MadTree Co-Founder Brady Duncan. “We love that people will be able to spend the whole day enjoying fun activities along with food and drinks with friends and family.”

The City of Blue Ash has been searching for a unique group to redevelop the previous airplane hangar within Summit Park. The Council vote on Thursday would finalize the plan by permitting the City Manager to enter into a lease with MadTree.

“The MadTree brand and the company’s purpose is the perfect match for Summit Park. Their leadership has been very successful in not only redeveloping existing spaces, but also in enhancing the community through a commitment to the environment and local well-being,” said Blue Ash Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kruse.

Like their Alcove kitchen + bar, MadTree is committed to meet LEED Gold certification standards in their rehabilitation of the old structure. They also plan to partner with Blue Ash Parks and Recreation to support and maintain Summit Park’s sustainability efforts.

About Blue Ash

The City of Blue Ash offers a unique blend of small-town charm, top-rated amenities, major employers, and big-city access. Blue Ash is the perfect place to raise your family, advance your career, have fun, and experience the good life. Enjoy free concerts and festivals featuring national entertainment, remarkable restaurants, a state-of-the-art Recreation Center, and the outstanding Summit Park. Blue Ash is also home to over 2,500 of the most successful companies in the region and around the globe, making it the largest suburban office market in Greater Cincinnati.

About Summit Park

Summit Park, located in the center of Blue Ash, is a beautiful, 130-acre world-class park that provides exciting, year-round events, activities, and unique learning opportunities. Experience a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Tri-State in the free Observation Tower, explore the Naturescape playground, discover trails, catch a fish in the pond, take your furry friend to the dog park, and dine in one of four outstanding on-site restaurants! In the winter months, the park offers unique and affordable fun with ice skating and sledding. Summit Park is also an exceptional venue for national and regional entertainment and the perfect site for your next adventure.

About MadTree

MadTree puts purpose in every pour. Founded in 2013, MadTree has always been driven to craft great beer – but more importantly – to build something bigger than themselves and the high-quality beer they produce. Since the beginning, MadTree has cared deeply about creating meaningful connections with their communities. They embrace their namesake and work to celebrate and protect nature while reducing their impact on the environment. They are proud members of 1% for the Planet with a commitment to donate 1% of sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability. The craftspeople at MadTree wake up every day to connect people to nature and each other. MadTree. Inspiring Madness. Rooted in Purpose.

For More Information:

https://madtree.com/parks-and-rec/