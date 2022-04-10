Old Time Lager Launches in Washington, D.C.

Washington DC –Get ready for some good times with the newest light lager on the scene, Old Time Lager. Today marks the official release of this refreshing, thirst-quenching and undeniably crushable locally-brewed lager.

A modern interpretation of the Hopfheiser Brewing Company’s American light lager from 1935, this reinvigorated brand brings the premium lager back to the District for the first time in nearly 100 years. This ain’t your dad’s beer — or maybe it is.

“Cracking open a cold beer after clocking out is a timeless ritual. Old Time is the perfect beer to continue this tradition,” said an Old Time customer.

“There’s nothing better than a cold one on a hot day and Old Time is the best day-drinking lager out there,” said an Old Time fan.

Brewed with North American 2-row barley and flaked corn, Old Time Lager boasts a crisp, dry finish with a light body. When’s a good time for an Old Time?

Catching some rays at that rooftop pool you know how to sneak into

Tailgating with your nearest and dearest

Flipping pinballs at the neighborhood dive bar

Taking in your favorite movies in the park

Reeling in the day’s catch

Floating down that lazy river in an innertube

Camping with your crew on Assateague Island

After the softball game on the Mall

Available in 12oz cans and 16oz tallboys, Old Time Lager is the reliable option for, well, any time. With a nostalgic vibe and a crowd pleasing flavor, Old Time Lager is the approachable, anytime-friendly beer. Crack one open ice cold, and get ready for a good time.

Availability + More Information: Find Old Time Lager at local DC-area retailers and on-tap and your favorite neighborhood watering hole. Get your fill at OldTimeLager.com.