Old Nation Brewery Introduces Night Farmer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. – Old Nation Brewery announced today the release of Night Farmer, their first porter available for distribution outside of their brewery in Williamston.

A classic smooth porter created by Old Nation’s three senior brewers – Nate Rykse, Joe Kavanaugh and co-founder Travis Fritts – Night Farmer uses a blend of malt from the Great Lakes, Canada and England: pale, victory, black and chocolate. This combination gives the porter rich and varied layers of malt flavor, yet a robust and traditionally balanced finish.

“Our goal for Night Farmer was to come together and make a showcase for some of our favorite “ale” malts to create a more robust porter while staying true to classic examples of the porter style from Great Britain,” said Fritts. “These handmade malts create an appropriately robust and traditionally drinkable version of this style of beer and I’m confident fans of Old Nation and porters will agree when they try it.”

Available beginning today, in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans, Night Farmer Porter will be sold primarily in Michigan with limited quantities reaching retailers in other Great Lakes area markets.

 

About Old Nation Brewery

Old Nation Brewery was founded on a simple set of values: hard work, integrity, and consistency. What started as a passion for brewing evolved into a mission to create some of the greatest beers on the planet. Old Nation has taken the timeless principles of traditional German brewing and applied them to create a roster of exceptional beers including the cult favorite, award winning M43 IPA. Learn more about Old Nation Brewery at www.oldnationbrewery.com.

 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast w/ Austin Beerworks Discussing Reopening and Winter Storms in Texas
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast w/ Austin Beerworks Discussing Reopening and Winter Storms in Texas
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Podcast
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.