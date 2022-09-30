Old 121 Brewhouse Purchased by New Owners

LAKEWOOD, Colorado – Old 121 Brewhouse is changing ownership with the sale of the business from Karla and Brett Zahrte to Katie and Sam Nicholson. The sale of the business was made final on September 15, 2022 and the ownership change has taken effect. Sam and Katie have a long history with Old 121 Brewhouse as longtime regulars and employees of the 3 BBL brewery in Lakewood.

“Old 121 has always held a special place in our heart,” says Katie Nicholson, the new majority owner of Old 121 Brewhouse. “We closed on our home in Lakewood and went to celebrate at Old 121 at the brewery’s soft opening. We met Brett and Karla, who were working behind the bar, and immediately began a friendship.”

“It was a tough decision to step away from Old 121 but it was the easiest choice ever to bring Katie and Sam in since they were some of the first people through our doors,” says Karla and Brett Zahrte. “They love this community and Old 121 like we do.”

The Nicholsons do not have plans to change the name of the brewery and are keeping the core beers on tap. The brewery’s focus on approachable and sessionable beers will continue with the goal of growing the business while staying true to the following the brewery has built. The business will also continue to focus on community impact and continuing programs like Crowlers for the Frontlines, partnerships with the VFW, highlighting local artists, and partnering with local organizations like The Action Center.

The Nicholsons are excited to bring their combined experience to help expand the brewery into becoming even more of a Lakewood staple. This will include upgrades to the taproom and continuing expansion of the brewery’s production capacity.

Katie Nicholson will bring her 10+ years of experience in events, relationship building, and nonprofit work to help lead Old 121 Brewhouse as the majority owner with a focus on front of house. She previously has worked at Old 121 as a beertender and has been leading events since April 2022.

Sam Nicholson brings his 10+ years of experience in marketing and 2+ years of brewing experience to Old 121 as a minority owner and will serve as Head Brewer. Sam is also an alumni of the Regis University Craft Brewing Certificate program where he interned with Old 121 in 2019. In addition to continuing to help out at Old 121 on the production side, Sam has also been running marketing for the brewery beginning in April 2022.

Old 121 Brewhouse started in March 2019 with Karla and Brett Zahrte after purchasing the space from Caution Brewery. The brewery, named for Wadsworth Blvd’s formal name (Colorado Highway 121), specializes in approachable and sessionable beers and handcrafted sodas. The brewery’s flagship beers include Old 121 Lager, a Czech-style pilsner, Honey Brown, a brown ale made with local honey, and West Coast IPA, an IPA with firm bitterness and malt with a pronounced hop profile.

For More Information:

https://old121brewhouse.com