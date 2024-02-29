Old 121 Brewhouse 5th Anniversary

LAKEWOOD, Colo.— Old 121 Brewhouse is getting OLDE and will celebrate its 5th Anniversary on Saturday, March 23, with an all day celebration from 12 – 10 PM. The event will feature 5 beer releases, live music, a barbeque food truck, limited edition merch, and celebrating the history of the Lakewood brewery.

The big highlight of the weekend will be the release of 5 beers which include:

Colorado Kool-Aid DIPA: A DDH DIPA brewed with 5 different hops (clocking in at 121 IBUs) in collaboration with Ryan Wankel of the Lakewood Fermentation Club, who won a scale-up competition to brew the beer for Old 121’s anniversary

Peach Port Farmhouse: A funky farmhouse beer that has aged 11 months in port barrels and Palisade Peaches from Clark Family Orchards

Anniversary Barleywine Cask: Only one firkin is available of this 10.5% English Barleywine that was aged with dried apricots and american oak then conditioned in a cask

Bourbon Hard Root Beer: A special Hard Soda release of Old 121’s Hard Root Beer aged with bourbon flavoring

Take It Easy Gramps: A Heritage Light Lager collab with Old 121’s original Founders, Brett and Karla Zahrte, and Banded Oak Brewing. The recipe was formulated from notes taken in Brett’s grandfather’s brew journal from his days at Schlitz in the 1950s. The Zahrte family joined the Banded Oak Brewing team and Old 121’s current owners, Sam and Katie Nicholson to brew the collab, which will be released for the anniversary (and also featured at Collab Fest on March 30).

Old 121 Brewhouse will also be opening its seasonal patio, The Yukon St. Beer Garden, for the festivities (weather permitting), which will include beer garden seating, more dog-friendly areas, and lawn games.

Barbosa’s Barbeque Food Truck will be on site serving up some of the best BBQ in the state of Colorado and there will be live music featuring Facebagel (from 1 – 3 PM) and Wylie Jones (from 4 – 7 PM).

There will also be limited edition merch available for the celebration featuring the brewery’s Olde School, public house style graphics.

Old 121 Brewhouse is a small brewery in Lakewood that was founded in March 2019 – and the 1st anniversary party was canceled due to the COVID shut down. The brewery was purchased by now Owner Katie Nicholson and Co-Owner and Head Brewer Sam Nicholson in September of 2022 (who began working and brewing at Old 121 back in 2019). Not only has the brewery served delicious brews for five years, but has taken an active role in the community including Crowlers for the Frontlines, partnerships with the VFW, highlighting local artists, and partnering with local organizations like The Action Center.

