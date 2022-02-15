Offshoot Beer Co. Releases Member-Inspired Small-Batch Hazy Double IPA

ORANGE COUNTY, California – A new month means a new specialty small-batch release from Offshoot Beer Co., and February’s is a big, bold collaboration beer that you are going to want to get your paws on right…meow. Coat your whiskers with some fresh suds – Hoptical Density is an 8.6% ABV hazy double IPA brewed with Citra, Galaxy, Strata, and Cashmere hops, with a label that was inspired by friends of The Bruery and Offshoot who are also members of The Reserve Society®.

Grab your white coat and put on your safety glasses— we’re heading into the lab. Cheers to Stephanie and Michael H., Society members and winners of our 2021 Bruery Anniversary Party auction for a custom Offshoot label. They were so fun to work with— inspired by their cat, Linus, and their work as scientists, we created this hazy double IPA. Bursting with notes and aromas of tropical fruits and citrus, this juice bomb is science cat approved and ready for testing. Don’t wait on this one— Hoptical Density will only be around in limited quantities at The Bruery’s locations and online for a short time.

After winning the high bid to design a special Offshoot Beer Co. label, Stephanie and Michael began working with our marketing and design team. They both work in science fields, but originally met and bonded over their love of beer, and have an awesome cat Linus that is a big part of their lives (but is, unfortunately, not a scientist himself). We put those two ideas together, and worked with a local artist and friend of Offshoot to bring this science cat to life. The result is a truly original label that you definitely won’t find anywhere else. Hidden throughout are special nods to the couple, with their initials and the cat’s name featured. Grab a 4-pack to find all the hidden bits! The couple also came up with the incredible name. The term Optical Density refers to the absorption of light in a given material, and Offshoot added their fun ‘hop’ spin on it, which works perfectly for a super hazy beer and the couple who inspired it!

Stefan Weber, Production Manager for The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co., also had a blast with this beer. “We finished up the brewing process a bit earlier than we had expected, and we thought ‘why not double dry-hop it! We also sourced a local Pilsner malt, which brought a ton of extra creamy character to the beer. The result is citrusy, fruity, and very smooth and bright in a way that doesn’t drink like it’s 8.6%.”

While touring around The Bruery and Offshoot’s facility, Michael noted “we are no strangers to needing to wear safety glasses around our jobs, and both Stephanie and I are both avid homebrewers so this opportunity to design our own label was really fun! We are grabbing a few cases of Hoptical Density to share with our friends (and Linus).”

Hoptical Density is now available in 16oz 4-packs at OffshootBeer.com as well as in limited distribution across Offshoot’s footprint.

