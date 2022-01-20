Offshoot Beer Co. Coasts Into New Year with New Hazy Pale Ale

ORANGE COUNTY, California – The New Year brings a lot of excitement, fresh starts, resolutions, and most importantly: new beers. Offshoot Beer Co. is officially launching its first nationally-distributed hazy pale ale with Coast (An Anytime Hazy Pale Ale). Exploding with juicy, tropical notes, this sessionable 5.2% ABV pale ale is one you’ll be resolving to try.

If you’re coasting through your week, this hazy pale ale is for you. Bursting with juicy, fruity flavor thanks to generous dry hopping with Mosaic, Strata, Citra, and Cashmere, Coast is ultra sessionable any day of the week. 2-row and wheat malts lend a soft, light mouthfeel for this sessionable ale. Pairs perfectly with a warm day on the beach… or on the couch, we won’t judge.

Why a hazy pale ale? The style has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the past couple of years, the style is currently up 17% in dollar sales vs. LY [Nielson, Total US Food, L52W ending 12/4]. Brand Director Caitie Gold has high hopes for Coast, saying “This is the hazy the doctor ordered. Not only is it full-flavored and well-balanced, but at 5.2% it’s the perfect beer to reach for when you want a couple, whether you are on the beach, a mountain lake, or surfing the couch watching a football game.”

Coast began it’s journey on Offshoot’s 3 bbl pilot system and has been dialed in over the last year with The Bruery’s Tasting Room as its trial-ground. Stefan Weber, Production Manager for The Bruery and Offshoot, says “We’ve spent the last few years really dialing in our flagship IPA: Relax, to where we think it is close to perfect, and Coast was a fun opportunity to focus on something a little more crushable. We used the same yeast strain as Relax and Retreat that really lets the fruity and juicy hops shine. This beer is easy going with a lot of hop character from the Mosaic and Strata. As we ramp up production I’m excited to have this in my fridge for afternoons and weekends.”

Coast is now immediately available at The Bruery’s tasting rooms, via direct shipping from their own website to multiple states, and will be available in 16oz 4-packs across Offshoot’s distribution footprint in full force in February.

Offshoot Beer Co. is proud to offer:

Local Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Delivery across CA, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and groery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co.

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

Offshoot Beer Co. is exactly that, an offshoot of The Bruery that focuses on hop-forward beers for fans craving fresh, fun styles that make it easy to Relax, with a fun California coastal flair. Their latest addition joins four other beers in national distribution, including Relax (It’s Just a Hazy IPA), Retreat (This is a Double Hazy IPA), Coast (An Anytime Hazy Pale Ale), and Escape (It’s Your Everyday West Coast IPA).

