Offshoot Beer Co. Brings Back Seasonal Double Dry-Hopped Hazy IPA

ORANGE COUNTY, California – If single dry-hopping is good, then double dry-hopping is even better, and Offshoot Beer Co. is coming back with its favorite seasonal: Visions, a double dry-hopped hazy IPA. Loaded with fresh, fruity, hop-forward flavors, Visions joins Offshoot’s four core beers in national distribution, including its newest Coast (An Anytime Hazy Pale Ale), Relax (It’s Just a Hazy IPA), Retreat (This is a Double Hazy IPA), and Escape (It’s Your Everyday West Coast IPA).

Offshoot Beer Co. had a vision for how to make a hazy IPA even juicier, and this is it. Think of this as a super-charged hazy IPA, with a healthy dosing of hops to impart fruity, tropical and citrus notes, with a soft round mouthfeel. With aromas reminiscent of fruit punch with notes of citrus, a bit of pine coming through on the palate, and the pillowy mouthfeel you’ve come to expect from an Offshoot beer, Visions truly is an anytime IPA.

Visions, like many of Offshoot’s most popular beers, emerged from some of the fan-favorite monthly small-batch releases that come out of the brewery. At 6.9% ABV, the same recipe from last year’s brew was used, but of course an additional year’s worth of refining techniques makes this year’s batch better than ever. Visions is double dry-hopped with Centennial, Citra, Cashmere, Mosaic, Amarillo, Simcoe (Brewing Manager Nathan Watkins jokes “it might be easier for me to remember the list of hops that AREN’T in this beer.”) The result is hop-forward without too much bitterness and a soft mouthfeel that makes this IPA super approachable.

Watkins discusses Offshoot’s dry-hopping process in more detail. “Traditionally when you dry-hop you do so towards the end of fermentation, we then let it rest a few days and dry-hop it again with entirely different hops, pulling out a bouquet of unique aromas and flavors. Our dry-hopping technique is a bit more involved than just tossing hops into the top of our fermenters; we use an additional piece of equipment to run the beer through that results in a more efficient hop usage as well as more concentrated flavor and aroma.”

Visions joins an exciting lineup of rotating seasonals for 2022, which will also include a pale ale, a cold IPA, and an IPA brewed with experimental hops. Brand Director Caitie Gold says “these seasonals are an incredible opportunity to provide unique and innovative hop-forward beers that complement our year-round brands. They end up being some of our favorites, Visions was our fastest-selling seasonal last year.”

Visions is now available in 16oz 4-packs across Offshoot’s distribution footprint, as well as at The Bruery’s tasting rooms and via direct shipping from their own website to multiple states. For more information about where you can find these SoCal hoppy beers near you, head to https://www.thebruery.com/pages/offshoot-find.

Offshoot Beer Co. is proud to offer:

Same day Local Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 12 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $100.

Delivery across CA, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co.

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

Offshoot Beer Co. is exactly that, an offshoot of The Bruery that focuses on hop-forward beers for fans craving fresh, fun styles that make it easy to Relax, with a fun California coastal flair. Their latest addition joins four other beers in national distribution, including Relax (It’s Just a Hazy IPA), Retreat (This is a Double Hazy IPA), Coast (An Anytime Hazy Pale Ale), and Escape (It’s Your Everyday West Coast IPA).

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BqsFuCu5LTwtjSHUK20TsBZSmtYbbcaU?usp=sharing