Odell Brewing Releases Mountain Standard IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing is adding a new brand to their year-round line up, Mountain Standard IPA. At 6.5%, this Mountain Style IPA is brewed with innovative American hop varieties like Cashmere, Sabro, and Strata which bring tropical hop aromas of pineapple, orange, and mango.

To accentuate juicy hop aromas without using adjuncts or fruit, Mountain Standard IPA is triple dry-hopped. The result is an extremely drinkable IPA bursting with bright hop flavors, low bitterness, and a slight haze.

“There are West Coast IPAs and New England IPAs, but this is our take on the Mountain Style IPA,”explains C.O.O., Brendan McGivney. “We learned a lot with recent releases like Drumroll, New Dawn, Cloud Catcher, and pilot brews at our new RiNo Brewhouse. They all had a role in shaping this new beer.”

Odell Brewing released their first IPA in 2007, which won Gold at GABF and World Beer Cup. Since its release, Odell IPA has remained the #1 selling IPA in Colorado.

“Odell IPA will always be one of our greatest achievements, but over the last 12 years we‘ve continued experimenting with new hops and techniques,” explains McGivney. “American IPA’s will always be a category of innovation, and we’re finally ready to share our take on the future of this style in the Rockies.”

Some loyal Odell fans may recognize the Mountain Standard name, as it previously belonged to a seasonal Black IPA available October through December.

“We made the decision to retire the Black IPA at the end of last year. As the initial pilot batches of our new Mountain Style IPA started to take shape, we realized it’d be a mistake to call it anything other than Mountain Standard.” explains Alex Kayne, Director of Marketing. “When you look back at the hop-forward beers we’ve released over the last few years, there’s consistency in those brands. Mountain Standard is the result of those experiments. It’s all about setting a new standard for ourselves and our fans.”

Mountain Standard IPA will be priced inline with core brands and available on draft and in 6-pack cans. The beer will be available beginning February 25th across Odell’s 19 state footprint. For more info please visit www.odellbrewing.com.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 22nd largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent, and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.