Oakshire to Open Brewfare Pizza at its Portland Beer Hall

PORTLAND, Oregon – Oakshire Brewing is excited to announce the grand opening of Brewfare – a new, fast-casual restaurant concept in Portland’s Oakshire Beer Hall. Brewfare is a beer and food collaboration. Built by the makers at Oakshire, Brewfare is a collaboration of brewers and bakers. Because some things just go together.

“Creating and sharing great beer experiences has long been the purpose of Oakshire Brewing. And a great beer experience often includes a great meal. By gaining control over the meal aspect of the beer experience, combined with the continued variety and flexibility of local and inspired food carts, we are able to influence and inform the entirety of the Oakshire Beer Hall experience,” says Chris Heuchert, Oakshire’s Hospitality Director.

The opening Brewfare menu hosts 8” square pan pizzas with a variety of fresh toppings, and is the perfect size for sharing – or not. The signature crust recipe for every Brewfare square pan pizza includes Oakshire’s Italian-style Pilsner. The beer helps the dough rise and imparts a hint of malt flavor. The crust has a crispy bottom and edges, while soft and sumptuous inside. Fresh salads, cheesy garlic breadsticks, and oven-baked desserts are also featured as part of the Brewfare lineup. Rounding out the small but carefully curated menu are plant-based cheese and meat options. There’s a pizza for nearly everyone from Brewfare at the Oakshire Beer Hall.

Matching the hours of the Oakshire Beer Hall, Brewfare will operate from 3pm to 9pm Monday through Thursday, 12pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 9pm on Sunday. There is also the opportunity to order Brewfare and Oakshire beer online for a quick take-out option. Lunch hours and specials will be added at the beginning of summer. To see the current menu and order online, visit brew-fare.com. Follow @oakbrewpdx and @brewfarepdx on Instagram to see current pairings and specials.

About Oakshire Brewing

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community-inspired small-batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 28 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot, and Vintage. These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Oakshire operates two taprooms in Oregon, the Oakshire Public House in Eugene is located at 207 Madison Street, and the Oakshire Beer Hall in NE Portland, which is located at 5013 NE 42nd Ave.

For More Information:

https://oakbrew.com/introducing-brewfare/