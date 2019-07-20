Oakland United Beerworks Releases Andrew Ritter Memorial Tribute Saison

OAKLAND, Calif. — As part of Oakland United’s annual memorial tribute to our friend and colleague, Andrew Ritter, we’re releasing our new Hoppy Saison, brewed using a blend of Mosaic, Simcoe, Sabro, Loral, and HBC 630, 344, 692, and 56 hops, provided by Yakima Chief Hops and Loftus Ranches.

Each year, Brewmaster Shane Aldrich varies the beer style to honor Andrew’s love of different beer cultures. This year, the Tribute brew is pale golden in color, crisp and refreshing, with all of the makings of a classic Belgian Saison. Aromas of spice, flowers, and tropical fruit carry forward to the flavors of orange, pepper, and a tropical fruit finish.

This special brew will be available on tap and in cans in our Taproom starting this Friday, July 19th and will be featured at the 6th Annual Ales for ALS Festival at Faction Brewing on Saturday, July 27, 1-5 p.m. Proceeds from the festival and from the sale of this beer will support the ALS Therapy Development Institute. Please join us in supporting ongoing research toward finding a cure!

For more information, follow us on Instagram and Facebook @oaklandunitedbeerworks.

