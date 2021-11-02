NZ Hops Announces New Appointments to Their Board

RICHMOND, New Zealand – NZ Hops is pleased to announce Maurice Noone as their new Chairperson and welcomes Paul McGilvary to the Board.

Craig Orr, Chief Executive NZ Hops is delighted with the new appointments. “We are thrilled to announce Maurice will lead the Board as Chairperson. His passion, experience, and strong governance expertise will ensure we deliver our strategic plan and bold mission – to be the most revered supplier of hops in the world.”

“We welcome Paul as a new Director of the Board, with his proven governance experience, deep agri and hop experience, and commitment to strategic planning and business development.”

“Our Board of Directors is a dedicated team of community and business leaders and is in a strong position to govern NZ Hops’ commitments to the co-op of Master Growers, and in taking world-renowned hops to the global market.”

Maurice first joined the NZ Hops Board in January 2020 and has now assumed the role of Chair. Maurice has a strong commercial background as a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Directors. He spent over 30 years with a Big 4 Chartered Accountancy firm – 23 of those as Partner, retiring in 2017. He holds several current Directorships, including Chair of Heartland Group, Christchurch Adventure Park, McVicar ITM, Barr Burgess & Stewart, and Chairs a number of Advisory Boards. He brings his vast industry expertise and a strategic focus.

”I am pleased to continue the work of NZ Hops from this leadership role. The global hops market is constantly changing, and my job is to ensure the needs of our stakeholders are met and our priorities such as innovation, improving sustainability and environmental markers, and development of new hop products continues,” states Maurice.

Paul is currently Deputy Chairperson of AsureQuality and Chairperson of its Australian joint venture BVAQ. He is also a Director of Waikato Milking Systems Limited and the incoming Independent Director of Synlait Milk Limited. Previously CEO of HortResearch for six years, Paul provided executive leadership for the Hop Breeding Programme. Paul brings this leadership experience along with extensive horticulture and agricultural knowledge to the Board.

“I am delighted to contribute to the next chapter in the growing hops industry. I look forward to working with a strong and capable team to deliver our growth strategies and continue the innovative work with our partners,” states Paul.

Paul McGilvary joins Paul Dalzell, Kim McGlashen of MacHops, Dean Palmer of Hinetai Hops, and Cameron Ealam of Holmdale Farm, as Directors of the NZ Hops Board.

Craig would also like to thank and acknowledge Rachel Taulelei who recently resigned from the Board. “Rachel has made a stellar contribution to the work of NZ Hops. We are grateful for her support and wish her the very best in her next ventures.”

About NZ Hops

New Zealand Hops, LTD (NZ Hops) is a co-operative of Master Growers whose legend and rare cultivars have been crafted for over 150 years with creativity and passion.

The co-op’s 26 Master Growers dedicate themselves to the cultivation of world-renowned hops with unique aromas in the famed growing region of Nelson Tasman. Their world-class hop breeding programme has seen new cultivars including Nectaron® released into the market.

NZ Hops boasts growers whose ancestors have planted and harvested hops for five generations or more. Though it’s rooted in tradition and family values, NZ Hops is committed to both its position as leader in innovation and its mission to supply the world’s most revered hops domestically and to its 17 international markets.

