Norwalk Brew House Partners With Legacy Brand Loteria

LOS ANGELES, California – Independent Mexican-American owned Norwalk Brew House (NBH) is partnering with iconic Mexican legacy brand Loteria for a first-of-its-kind craft beer collection.

Don Clemente Loteria has been a staple of Mexican culture for over a century. Loteria’s iconic characters are celebrated globally: in costume, as tattoos and across pop culture. The Loteria phenomenon transcends the game itself and is recognized by more than 90% of Mexican families in California, Texas and Illinois.

Norwalk Brew House has made headway with Latino craft beer fans in California with its vibrant culture forward products. The mission driven brand is known for its philanthropic beer collaborations. Most recently, NBH partnered with Olympic gold medalist, Brenda Villa to release Agua De Oro Mexican-style lager. Profits from beer sales benefit The Brenda Villa Foundation and its work in underserved communities.

Don Clemente Loteria has a long history with licensing its name to culture forward companies, including VANS, The Hundreds and Forever 21. Partnering with a beer company for a special beer collection will be a first for Don Clemente Loteria. “Partnering with a beer company for a special beer collection is an exciting opportunity for Don Clemente Loteria. We wanted to work with Norwalk Brew House because they see beer as more than just beer. They connect beer to culture in interesting, unexpected and impactful ways,” said Ron Ledwin, Licensing and Business Development, Loteria.

He continued, “We could’ve worked with a brewery 50 times the size of Norwalk Brew House but we want to bet on the underdog and watch this grow into something that will make us all proud.”

“This beer collection celebrates our presence as Latinos in the craft beer space in a very recognizable way,” says NBH founder, Ray Ricky Rivera.

NBH is adding a multimedia element to the beer release, including a QR code on the can that will feature a documentary and music from Cosmica Records and Management who represents artists Carla Morrison and Katzú Oso. “This is an exciting time to be a Latino creative. Norwalk Brew House understands how music makes our lives better. We know Loteria stepping into craft is a big cultural moment and we’re excited to be involved,“ said Gil Gastelum, founder of Cosmica Records and Management.

The Loteria beer collection by Norwalk Brew House is set to roll out in over 70 shops and venues in Southern California. Distribution plans are underway to include markets in Oregon, Arizona and Texas.

For More Information:

https://www.norwalkbrewhouse.com/