Norwalk Brew House And Olympic Gold Medalist Brenda Villa Partner To Launch Agua De Oro Mexican Style Lager

LOS ANGELES, California – In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Norwalk Brew House (NBH), announces the release of Agua De Oro, an homage to Latinas in professional sports and women in the commercial brewing industry.

NBH partnered with 4x Olympian Brenda Villa, whose Hall of Fame career and 4 Olympic medals has earned her the distinction of being the most decorated athlete in the world for women’s water polo. As a first generation Mexican-American, Brenda’s story exemplifies what it means to live the American dream. Agua De Oro amplifies Villa’s achievements while doing good in the process.

Keeping true to NBH’s motto of, Make Good Beer, Do Good Things, the Mexican American beer brand recruited members of the woman led SoCal Cerveceras to help develop the Agua De Oro beer recipe. This collaboration serves as a fundraiser benefiting The Brenda Villa Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports youth aquatic programs in underserved communities.

“I am beyond thrilled to collaborate with NBH in the release of Agua de Oro. I realized from a young age how lucky I was to become water safe and I want to pay that forward. I am excited that NBH wants to join in and help spread the message,” says Brenda Villa.

“When we’re able to use our brewing talents and passion to collaborate on beers for a good cause like the Brenda Villa Foundation, we’re all aboard,” — Tyler Sadler of the SoCal Cerveceras.

Agua De Oro is a light bodied Mexican-style lager brewed with fresh lemon peel. Hopped with Motueka and Magnum for a pleasant mix of citrus, lime and subtle floral character. Agua De Oro is crisp, clean, and extremely drinkable. This beer will be available at select LA/Orange County retailers starting 9/15/22. Packaging includes:16 oz cans and limited kegs.

For More Information:

https://www.norwalkbrewhouse.com/