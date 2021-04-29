Northwest Cider Association Opens Subscriptions for Northwest Cider Club

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Northwest Cider Association, a nonprofit supporting cidermakers in four states and British Columbia, is now accepting subscriptions for the Northwest Cider Club, a hand-selected box featuring some of the region’s best and most coveted ciders.

Each subscription box is delivered quarterly, with two tiers to choose from. The “Discover” tier offers six hard-to-find Northwest-made ciders in 12 oz to 16.9 oz cans and bottles, and the “Elevated” tier provides four 750 mL bottles perfect for sharing. Each subscription is delivered four times a year, and is available in 39 states across the U.S. The ordering window for the upcoming shipment will close on May 26, and the boxes will be delivered in June.

“This quarter’s Cider Club box is an ideal one for new subscribers to start with,” said Emily Ritchie, executive director of the Northwest Cider Association. “The variety of cider styles we’ve chosen are a great way for everyone—aficionados and cider newcomers alike—to explore the differences and find the type of cider that they like the best.”

The Discover Cider Styles box will include selections from all across Oregon and Washington, including Alma Cider’s Hopped botanical cider; 12 Bridge Ciderworks’ Summer Daze fruit cider; Liberty Cider’s Garratza Basque-style cider; Blossom Barn Cidery’s Front Porch Perry; Greenwood Cider’s Barrel-aged Dry; and Rain Barrel Ciderworks’ Semi-dry Hard Cider.

The Elevated Cider Styles box will feature selections from Washington and Montana, including Madrone Cellars & Cidery’s Dry Hopped Cider; Methow Valley Ciderhouse’s Black Raven fruit cider; Westcott Bay Cider’s Traditional Dry; and Western Cider’s Hewe’s Rouge Estate Cider, a barrel-aged selection.

“Share a bottle with a friend or treat yourself to a new experience by joining the Cider Club,” continued Ritchie. “These unique ciders just can’t be found together anywhere else.”

Subscribers now have the option to save more when they double their Discover box, or opt to join both the Elevated and Discover tiers

About Northwest Cider Association

Founded in 2010, the Northwest Cider Association (NWCA) brings cideries and cider lovers together to learn, experience and enjoy the Northwest cider culture. Representing more than 80 commercial cidermakers from throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, the nonprofit is dedicated to supporting, promoting and growing its thriving industry.

For More Information:

https://nwciderclub.com/