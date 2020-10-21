Northwest Cider Association Launches First-Ever Cider Club Quarterly Subscription Program

Announcing the launch of the Northwest Cider Club.

The Northwest Cider Association, a non-profit trade organization representing nearly 100 cideries in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and British Columbia is launching a first of its kind, the Northwest Cider Club nwciderclub.com.

Club members will enjoy quarterly shipments of perfectly picked, carefully curated ciders made in the Pacific Northwest. With abundant fields of apples, grapes, grains, cane berries, stone fruit, berries, hops and botanical herbs, the Northwest has become the heart of the craft cider movement.

The Northwest Cider Club also offers behind the scenes views of getting to know the Northwest’s vibrant community of innovative and award-winning cidermakers; respected around the world for their eclectic ability to combine art, science, and the region’s high-quality fruit and ingredients to create unique and distinct craft ciders.

As people experience fatigue with distancing and sameness, the delicious and dynamic world of cider provides a chance to safely explore new landscapes of flavor profiles. Lovers of wine, craft beer, artisan spirits and fine foods are delighting in the accessibility and nuances of cider. “There is joy and adventure in craft cider. Now more than ever is the time to explore and share new flavors, while supporting Northwest cidermakers and farmers,” said Emily Ritchie, Executive Director of NWCA.

The limited-release, debut club box is themed Discover Oregon, including 6 unique, hand picked cider offerings, available for order at www.nwciderclub.com only until November 22, 2020. The Discover Oregon box will arrive mid-December just in time for the holidays. A club membership is a unique holiday gift for friends, family and in lieu of the office holiday party. Discover Oregon cider collection includes a diverse range of cider styles and formats hailing from makers large and small, from different backgrounds and from across the map. For more information on this box’s specific bottles and how to join the club visit nwciderclub.com.

About the Northwest Cider Association

The Northwest Cider Association brings cideries and cider lovers together to share knowledge, experience and live the Northwest cider culture. We are a trade organization formed by cider producers throughout the Pacific Northwest to promote awareness of regional ciders.

For more information: https://nwciderclub.com

