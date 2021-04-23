Northern United Brewing Company Hires Director of Brewery Operations

Dexter, MI — Bryan Wiggs, simply known as Wiggs, will be joining Northern United Brewing Company as Director of Brewery Operations, overseeing both Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and North Peak Brewing Company.

Wiggs has extensive brewing experience and knowledge, with over 20 years in the industry. Currently based in Goa, Wiggs is the Head of Operations and Brewing for Arbor Brewing Company India. Prior to his move to India in 2019, he was a highly esteemed part of the Michigan beer scene, as head brewer for Arcadia Brewing Company and Director of Brewery Operations for Dark Horse Brewing Company. Wiggs and his family are excited to return to Michigan and he will join the team at NUBCo this June.

Wiggs shared, “I have been fortunate to work with some great people and for some great breweries in Michigan and now in India and am looking forward to making a return to the Michigan Beer scene. Having an opportunity to join Northern United Brewing Company and be involved with Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and North Peak Brewing Company is truly exciting, I have been a fan of both brands and am looking forward to being able to contribute in any way I can. I have had the goal of making the best beer on planet earth since I first mashed in and that is still my goal, with Northern United I feel like this will be happening as of day one on the job!”

As Wiggs begins working alongside the NUBCo brew team in Dexter, Ron Jeffries will begin his transition to a more creative, collaborative role that he can oversee from afar. In the later part of 2021, Ron and Laurie Jeffries will be fulfilling their dream and truly transitioning to island time, by opening a small brewery in Hawaii. Ron will remain a partner of NUBCo and sit on the creative Board of Directors.

Ron had this to share, “I feel like I’ve known Wiggs forever. He’s been a huge part of what makes Michigan’s craft beer industry so influential and unique for as long as I can remember. I’ve been impressed over and over again at the quality and level of his work, and success with other craft breweries. I am beyond excited to welcome him into our NUBCo family!”

About Northern United Brewing Company:

Northern United Brewing Company is the parent company for Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, North Peak Brewing Company, Nomad Cidery, Bonafide Wines, and Civilized Spirits. NUBC operates its production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beers throughout Michigan, nationwide, and limited releases globally. Jolly Pumpkin also has brewpubs and tap houses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit, Dexter, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Traverse City and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.