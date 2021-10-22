Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company Appoints Abby Stoffers as Tap Room and Beer Park Manager

Boonville Calif. — Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) is excited to announce that it has promoted Abby Stoffers to manage operations for the brewery’s Tap Room and new 30-acre Beer Park in Boonville. Under the ownership of the McGee family, AVBC continues to invest in the future of the brewery and its team members.

“For the past three years, Abby has been a dedicated employee at the brewery and quickly became essential to our day-to-day hospitality operations.” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Her skill set and welcoming personality make her perfectly suited for the job. She’ll be an effective leader to our Tap Room & Beer Park team and will further develop our visitor experiences and programming at the Beer Park.”

Abby Stoffers takes the reins as AVBC Tap Room and Beer Park Manager. As a Northern California native growing up in Carmel and graduating from Humboldt State University, Abby has traveled the state working in food and beverage at top hospitality regions including Big Sur and Lake Tahoe. She began working in the AVBC Tap Room in 2019 and was quickly promoted to Lead Bartender and Assistant Manager.

As the new Tap Room and Beer Park Manager, Abby will oversee all hospitality and visitor experiences at AVBC’s Boonville property. She will lead the continued expansion of the new Beer Park with the addition of consumer experiences, including larger scale events, concerts, and food services.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.