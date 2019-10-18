North Peak Brewing Company to Release Mango Stormy

DEXTER, Mich. — North Peak Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Mango Stormy, a Juicy IPA.

A take on our classic Stormy Juicy IPA with a Mango twist. Brewed with generous amounts of totapuri mango puree and dry-hopped with MI

Centennial, Mosaic, Crystal, Simcoe, and Cascade, for a hazy, balanced, and juicy IPA. Mango Stormy is packed with hoppy notes of

tangy mango, dank guava, candied pineapple, and sweet papaya, co-mingling with citrus fruits and melon, and a slight note of berry!

Mango Stormy has an ABV of 7.2% with 71 IBU. It will be available in 12 oz cans, 6 packs, and draft the last week of October.

Mango Stormy will be available for purchase at craft beer retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Michigan, including North Peak Brewing Company in Traverse City and Jolly Pumpkin locations in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak, Dexter, and Hyde Park, Chicago, Illinois.

About North Peak

In 1997, North Peak Brewing Company opened in Traverse City, MI with the mission of brewing beer that captures the essence of Northern Michigan. The North Peak mantra is “Get Outside” because in Northern Michigan there is so much life to live outdoors.

In 2013, North Peak beer production moved from Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City MI, to a 70,000-square-foot production brewery in

Dexter MI, where it would have the capacity to meet the rising demand for the beer.

No matter where the beer is brewed or distributed one thing will never change, the heart and roots of North Peak will always be in Northern

Michigan. Every sip of North Peak beer transports you to the wonders of Northern Michigan.

To learn more about the North Peak Brewing Company and its beers, visit www.northpeakbeer.com