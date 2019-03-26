North Coast Brewing Releases Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — North Coast Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery producing exceptional, award-winning beers, is celebrating the first official day of spring with the limited release of its Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse.

Tart Cherry is a Berliner Weisse with an ABV of 4.1 percent, brewed in the Berlin White style. Tart Cherry is made with the juice of Michigan Montmorency cherries, which add a sweet taste and rose blush to soften the sharp, lactic finish of the spontaneously soured beer.

“The balance of acidity and sweetness found in Tart Cherry make it a standout take on a Berliner Weisse,” said North Coast Brewing Co. brewmaster, Patrick Broderick. “Each of our three Berliner Weisse beers are brewed with seasonal fruits such as cranberries, quinces, peaches and passion fruit. The addition of cherries to this beer results in a crisp, sparkly homage to spring.”

The North Coast Brewing Berliner Weisse seasonal series includes Tart Cherry, Passion Fruit-Peach and Cranberry-Quince. Tart Cherry was the first Berliner Weisse North Coast Brewing released in its series.

North Coast Brewing Company’s beer locator can be used to find locations where Tart Cherry is available.

About North Coast Brewing Company

Founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery producing exceptional, award-winning beers in Fort Bragg, California. North Coast Brewing crafts a wide range of beers, including barrel-aged ales and popular seasonal offerings, including a Berliner Weisse series, to 48 U.S. states and internationally. A pioneer in the brewing community, North Coast Brewing Company is focused on sustainability and is a Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation and Best for the World 2018 Changemaker honoree. For more information on North Coast Brewing, please visit: northcoastbrewing.com.