North Coast Brewing Company Releases Winter Seasonal Barrel-Aged and Cellar Reserve Selections

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — Just in time for the 2019 holiday season, Northern California-based North Coast Brewing Company announces three limited releases, including Old Stock Cellar Reserve 2018 and two editions of Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XXII, one aged in bourbon barrels and one in rye barrels. These highly coveted annual winter releases are now available while supplies last.

A tribute to the fan-favorite Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, there are two versions of this year’s Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XXII, one in bourbon and one in rye, creating two distinct flavor profiles. With an ABV of 11.3%, Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XXII is dark and complex with a rich flavor that fans and critics alike will enjoy. A memorable take on the classic Old Rasputin, these Barrel-Aged offerings are the perfect treat to enjoy over the holidays or to gift to a beer connoisseur.

In addition to Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XXII, North Coast Brewing Company announces the limited release of Old Stock Cellar Reserve 2018. With an ABV of 13.5%, Old Stock Cellar Reserve 2018 is aged in whiskey barrels. Known for its complex and unique flavor, this Old Stock edition is world-renowned.

“Not only are we releasing our annual Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin and Old Stock Cellar Reserve editions this winter, we are also thrilled to be offering two unique versions of Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XXII for fans to enjoy,” says North Coast Brewing Company Brewmaster, Patrick Broderick. “These releases are highly sought after, and we’re excited loyal fans will be able to enjoy our seasonal reserve offerings this winter.”

North Coast Brewing’s Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XXII and Old Stock Cellar Reserve Ale 2018 will be available while supplies last. Please use North Coast Brewing’s beer locator to find where these limited release beers are being sold.

About North Coast Brewing Company

Founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery producing exceptional, award-winning beers in Fort Bragg, CA. North Coast Brewing crafts a wide range of beers, including barrel-aged ales and popular seasonal offerings, including a Berliner Weisse series, to 48 U.S. states and internationally. A pioneer in the brewing community, North Coast Brewing Company is focused on sustainability and is a Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation and Best for the World 2018 Changemaker honoree. For more information on North Coast Brewing, please visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.