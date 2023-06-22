Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand Partake Brewing Unveils a New Visual Identity

TORONTO, California – Partake Brewing, the low-calorie category leader in the non-alcoholic craft beer space, announces a new packaging design that demonstrates a visual storytelling appealing to today’s multi-faceted, modern drinker who partakes in it all.

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing said, “We launched this refreshed brand identity to better reflect our personality and tell our brand story.” Fleming continues, “Partakewas created to enrich the lives of those who want to squeeze everything out of their day. Our beers complement people while they’re creating, musing, achieving, and more, without ever sacrificing taste or quality.”

The new look is a commitment to visually showcasing the brand personality that is lively and sharp but lighthearted and passionate. Initial changes will be displayed across the company’s logo and packaging portfolio that highlight key themes of inclusivity and authenticity while emphasizing the quality brewing process and premium taste that is low calorie. Each brew will have a custom description;

IPA

The brew that started it all. Our signature IPA is a balance of light, malty and hoppy fun. With just 10 calories, it’s the perfect companion for a session of birdwatching, a spirited game of bocce ball, or a barbecue with buddies.

Pale

With only 10 calories and a pile of international awards, this brew balances the slight bitterness of west coast hops with a touch of malty sweetness. With a deep amber hue, it offers a whole lot of crisp, citrus-y notes to see you through your campfire sing along, puzzle-solving, or roller disco.

Blonde

This fresh, full-bodied brew brings out the best in all of us with its toasty golden hue and only 15 calories. The perfect pairing while diving into your biggest DIY yet, or perfecting your backhand frisbee throw.

Peach Gose

The peach flavor is the appeal of this slightly sweet, yet pleasantly tart brew. A hint of coriander and a note of sea salt brings a hit of summer to this 25 calorie stunner. Best enjoyed while you compete in a game of beach volleyball, reminisce with friends, or cool off by the shore.

Hazy IPA

This juicy, smooth, not-too-bitter, 25 calorie quencher has a hint of apricot to keep you company as you listen to your record collection, tackle your latest whittling project, or join the neighborhood at the annual block party.

Recently launched Hefeweizen, a limited edition at only 15 calories and 0 grams of sugar, Partake also offers IPA, PALE, HAZY IPA, BLONDE, PEACH GOSE, RED, DARK, and OKTOBERFEST, all between 10-30 calories. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its great taste, unmatched low calorie count, and all-natural ingredients.

New packaging is rolling out on shelves at independent and chain grocery stores around the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Total Wine & More, and hundreds more. Partake is also available online and can be shipped directly to your door.

About Partake Brewing

We brew beer so you can partake in it all. Serving up the lowest calorie non alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low cal beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com