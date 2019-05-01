NOLA Brewing to Release Tangerine Wheat Summer Seasonal

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Brewing invites you to splash into summer with the release of “Tangerine Wheat,” a new Summer seasonal. The newest of 4 seasonal releases each year is making its debut during NOLA Brewing’s Cosmic Crawfish Ball on May 1st and will be hitting markets where NOLA is distributed shortly after.

Tangerine Wheat was designed with New Orleans Summers in mind. Summertime in New Orleans means it’s really hot outside. Like really hot outside. To help beat the heat, NOLA created Tangerine Wheat to refresh the body and take the edge o­ff. This beer doesn’t hold back on the fruit, so if you’re looking for a citrusy refreshment, NOLA Brewing’s got it taken care of for you.

“We released this beer as a specialty, small-batch beer in summer last year and gained a lot of fans very quickly,” says Dylan Lintern, President/COO of NOLA Brewing. “It’s just such a good fit for a summer beer, it was an easy decision to release it as a Summer seasonal so we can brew more to reach more potential fans. “

As the Summer Seasonal, Tangerine Wheat should be available through the end of August. The NOLA Brewing Tap Room will serve the beer on May 1, 2019 to patrons attending the Cosmic Crawfish Ball. Like all of NOLA’s seasonals, it will then be available in craft beer bars and retailers throughout their distribution portfolio including Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

NOLA Brewing will also be releasing two specialty beers on Saturday, May 4 in the NOLA Brewing Tap Room.

“Oh No! We Shuck Again!” is a collaboration beer with Against the Grain Brewery. This May release of the Offbeat Series is a bourbon barrel aged oyster stout brewed in December is 9.5%, and will be available on tap throughout Louisiana and in 16oz 4-packs in the NOLA Brewing Tap Room and at retailers throughout NOLA’s portfolio.

In addition to the Offbeat release, there is also a very small batch collaboration release with Beer Marketeers. “Paparazzi Prairie Dog” will have only one hundred 500ml bottles available in the NOLA Brewing Tap Room and the rest will be available only at the 2019 Craftathon Beer Festival in Fort Walton, Florida on May 5th. This 5.5% oak barrel-aged sour features raspberry, ginger and lemon peel.

NOLA Brewing’s year-round beers NOLA Blonde, Hopitoulas IPA, 7th Street Wheat, Revivalists Pale Ale, Irish Channel Stout and Hoppyright Infringement IIPA are also available.

About Nola Brewing Company

Nola Brewing Company crafts beer for introductory craft beer drinkers AND the experienced craft beer lover. The company’s passion for quality and crafting beers that they themselves want to drink translates into great-tasting beers, made from choice malts and hops brewed with over 30 years of experience. However, the company goes beyond just developing great beers. Heavily entrenched as a thread in the fabric of New Orleans, NOLA Brewing Company brews a cultural experience within each glass. NOLA Brewing is located at 3001 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, LA and can be found at nolabrewing.com, and on Facebook.com/Nolabrewing and is @NOLABrewing on Instagram and Twitter.